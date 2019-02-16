Concierge Auctions Unveils February Lineup Of Top-Tier Properties Across Five U.S. States And Three Countries

6064 Avenida Cuatro Vientos — Rancho Santa Fe, California (Bidding open February 25th–28th)

Located in the exclusive, 24-hour secured gates of the Fairbanks Ranch community, 6064 Avenida Cuatro Vientos is a custom, Tuscan-inspired home comprised of five bedrooms, including a master suite with a private exercise room, sauna, steam shower, and master closet with dressing area. Built by premier luxury builder Hampel Construction to include eco-friendly solar panels, the 11,123-square-foot estate offers an expansive entertainment space with an indoor/outdoor living room; a wood-paneled director's theater; executive wood-paneled office; wine room; billiards room; a formal living room with an c1760 amethyst crystal chandelier; and an attached one-bedroom guest house. Situated atop an elevated two-acre lot, outdoor amenities are plentiful and include an outdoor loggia and resort-style pool and spa with multiple waterfalls; a fireplace and entertainment system; and an expansive garden, lush greenery, and citrus orchard with orange, lemon, grapefruit, and lime trees.

"We've celebrated many great memories in this house. From making breakfast in the large, light-filled kitchen in our pajamas, gazing at the blooming flowers outside, to celebrating birthdays and gatherings with family and friends playing pool or poker in the billiards room, or spending a girls' day at our home spa, every room evokes a happy memory. We've also hosted catered dinner parties with a private chef, and a number of charity events and performances as the expansive space lends itself to entertaining on every level," stated the seller Diane Levken. "As large as the house is, the word 'cozy' always comes to mind when I reflect on these moments. I can honestly say that I've loved every bit of this home and hope the new owners will cherish it as much as our family has."

Residents of the community enjoy additional amenities including a lake with a clubhouse, equestrian center, five tennis courts, a putting green, community library, playground, park, picnic/barbeque area, volleyball and tennis courts, and access to the esteemed Fairbanks Ranch Country Club and 68-mile hiking trail network.

Currently listed for $7.995 million, the estate will Sell At or Above $4 million in cooperation with Jason Barry and Kendra Gibilisco of Barry Estates.

"The grand scale of the manor is impressive, with architectural ceiling transitions from open beam to groin details that point to the sophistication and beauty of the estate," stated Jason Barry of Barry Estates. "Additionally, the home has all the amenities you can desire for a true Southern California lifestyle, ideally located in the heart of Fairbanks Ranch."

Villa Florentina | 16135 Via Del Alba — Rancho Santa Fe, California (Bidding open February 22nd–28th)

Inspired by the Florentine craftsmanship during the Renaissance, Villa Florentina is a nearly 10,000-square-foot Mediterranean estate within the exclusive Covenant of Rancho Santa Fe, mixing European details of French chateau limestone floors, French doors and richly antiqued cabinetry with seamless indoor/outdoor Southern California living. Situated on nearly four acres, the seven-bedroom residence features two master suites; a kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances; bathrooms with exquisite marbles and granites woven into intricate patterns for a spa-like setting; a one-bedroom guest house; dining area and living area, each with fireplaces; upstairs entertainment area; office; and game room with fireplace and kitchenette. Outdoors, the property features a 30-by-50-foot flagstone pool with 12 Italianate water arches; a large patio with outdoor kitchen and bar; a circular driveway with a fountain made from a 16th-century limestone baptismal font; and an oversized four-car garage. The property is also in close proximity to horse trails, Rancho Santa Fe Golf and Tennis Clubs, and Del Mar beaches and a racetrack.

"Villa Florentina is one of the most unique, exclusive properties Rancho Santa Fe has to offer," stated Jenson Turner, the estate's representative. "The property has the feeling of seclusion and privacy, whilst providing access to both the beach and city life within minutes. With 10,000 square feet of living space and a variety of amenities, you have everything you need to enjoy the year-round sunshine and natural beauty of The Covenant."

Currently listed for $7.5 million, the family-friendly retreat will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Seth O'Byrne of the O'Byrne Team with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

"The estate is a triumph of not just architecture, but the home's use of topography. The rolling hillsides create an amphitheater of privacy and unobstructed views over the peaceful acres of eucalyptus trees and native vegetation. The home also has a timeless modern look, but is unmistakably European in its style," stated O'Byrne. "This is one of the most beautiful homes to have come for sale in Rancho Santa Fe in a very long time and the auction process provides an incredible opportunity for a lucky buyer to engage in this one-of-a-kind home. We are so thrilled to be a part of this sale!"

5635 Claire Rose Lane — Atlanta, Georgia (Bidding open February 22nd–28th)

Former NFL cornerback and "Hall of Fame" finalist Roland "Champ" Bailey Jr. is selling his 10,400-square-foot Atlanta family home located in Tiller Walk—a luxurious enclave featuring unique, custom homes within the exclusive community of Sandy Springs. Previously listed for $2.99 million, the property will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Chrissy Neumann of Ansley Atlanta Real Estate.

"We've had many priceless memories in our family home, but we have decided to move to accommodate our growing family," stated Bailey. "I chose to partner with Concierge Auctions because they are the leading firm to sell ultra-luxe properties on an accelerated timeline, and I am confident their global database will identify the right buyer who will enjoy our home as much as we have. I look forward to the outcome of this auction."

Located at 5635 Claire Rose Lane, Bailey's expansive estate is a Robert Webb-designed, European-style custom stone home featuring cathedral ceilings, seven fireplaces, wide plank hardwood floors, stonework, hand-carved millwork, wood ceiling beams, and French doors. Comprised of six bedrooms, the estate also boasts a chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, professional-grade appliances, casual den, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and indoor grill; a master sanctuary with a balcony, hardwood ceiling beams, His and Hers dressing closets, coffee bar, spa bath, chandelier, and stone shower; an elevator; large dining room; entertainer's basement with wine cellar, media room, and custom sports bar; recreation room; home gym; massage room/spa; mudroom; and walk-up attic.

"From its custom detailing to its grand entertaining spaces, this home was constructed with luxury in mind," said Neumann. "The upcoming auction presents the perfect opportunity for families searching for a home with sophisticated style and the utmost privacy, all while in close proximity to downtown Atlanta."

Additional offerings in Concierge Auctions' February Collection include:

Isla Azuero — Pacific Coast, Central Panama (Bidding open February 22 nd –28 th )

— Pacific Coast, (Bidding open –28 ) In cooperation with Licensed Texas Attorney Jake Banks .

.

Previously Listed for $6 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 95 Osprey Point Drive — Osprey, Florida (Bidding open February 22 nd –28 th )

(Bidding open –28 ) In cooperation with Marni Hayden of My Realty Company.

of My Realty Company.

Previously Listed for $2.1 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 909 Little School Road — Dallas/Fort Worth Area , Texas (Bidding open February 26 th –28 th )

, (Bidding open –28 ) In cooperation with Jack Young of Re/Max Pinnacle Group Realtors.

of Re/Max Pinnacle Group Realtors.

Previously Listed for $1 million . Selling Without Reserve.

Additional upcoming offerings include:

27 Granite Ridge — Calgary, Canada (Bidding open February 25 th –28 th )

(Bidding open –28 ) In cooperation with Lisa Tomalin-Reeves and Barb Richardson of Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

and of Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

Previously Listed for $2.495 million CAD. Selling Without Reserve.

CAD. Selling Without Reserve. 350 Eagle Park Drive — Aspen, Colorado (Bidding open February 26 th –28 th )

(Bidding open –28 ) In cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass Colorado.

of Compass Colorado.

Previously Listed for $18.4 million . Selling furnished Without Reserve, Separately or Collectively with a neighboring 11-acre Eagle Pines buildable lot, the last available in the exclusive community.

. Selling furnished Without Reserve, Separately or Collectively with a neighboring 11-acre Eagle Pines buildable lot, the last available in the exclusive community. Eagle Pines Drive Buildable Lot — Aspen, Colorado (Bidding open February 26 th –28 th )

(Bidding open –28 ) In cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass Colorado.

of Compass Colorado.

Previously Listed for $3.75 million . Selling Without Reserve, Separately or Collectively with 350 Eagle Park Drive.

. Selling Without Reserve, Separately or Collectively with 350 Eagle Park Drive. 72-106 Poepoe Place — Kuki'o, Big Island , Hawaii (Bidding Open March 12 th –15 th )

, (Bidding Open –15 ) In cooperation with Danica Failing of MegaAgentHawaii, LLC.

of MegaAgentHawaii, LLC.

Previously Listed for $5.35 million . Selling furnished Without Reserve.

. Selling furnished Without Reserve. 41 Arvida Parkway — Coral Gables , Miami, Florida (Bidding Open March 19 th –22 nd )

, (Bidding Open –22 ) In cooperation with Marc Hameroff of Engel & Völkers.

of Engel & Völkers.

Currently Listed for $68 million . Selling furnished Without Reserve.

. Selling furnished Without Reserve. 3219 Daybreak Ridge Road — Beaver Creek, Colorado (Bidding Open March 21 st –25 th )

(Bidding Open –25 ) In cooperation with Mark Weinreich of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Colorado Properties.

of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Colorado Properties.

Currently Listed for $9.5 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Château de Lamothe — Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

(Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with Joanne Davey of French Character Homes.

of French Character Homes.

Currently Listed for €5 million. Selling Without Reserve.

Nonsuch Heights — Nonsuch Bay, Freetown , Antigua (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

, (Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with Craig Ryan and Justin White of One Caribbean Estates.

and of One Caribbean Estates.

Previously Listed for $2.6 million . Selling furnished Without Reserve.

. Selling furnished Without Reserve. Villa Nonsuch — Nonsuch Bay, Freetown , Antigua (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

, (Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with Craig Ryan and Justin White of One Caribbean Estates.

and of One Caribbean Estates.

Previously Listed for $3.49 million . Selling furnished Without Reserve.

. Selling furnished Without Reserve. 125 Stone Brook Trail – Near Asheville, North Carolina (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

– Near (Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with D'Ann Ford of Premier Sothebys International Realty



Previously Listed for $2.299 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Tarpon Pointe | 1575 Ponce de Leon Drive — Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Bidding Open March 26 th –28 th )

(Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at the Keyes Company.

of Nash Luxury at the Keyes Company.

Currently Listed for $27 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. One Villa Real — Santa Ana , San José, Costa Rica (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

— , San José, (Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with Todd Cutter of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

Previously Listed for $6.75 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 55-3287 Hoea Makai Road — Hawi , Big Island , Hawaii (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

, , (Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with Charles Anderson of Hawaii Pacific Brokers.

of Hawaii Pacific Brokers.

Previously Listed for $5.8 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 9102 Chatsworth Drive — Houston, Texas (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

(Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with David Brooks Ballard of Engel & Völkers Houston .

of Engel & Völkers .

Previously Listed for $4.6 million . Selling Without Reserve.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 27 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited timeframe.

