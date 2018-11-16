Concierge Auctions Unveils Lineup Of 18 Properties Spanning Six Countries And Eight US States For Second-Annual December Sale Targeting Chinese Buyers In Partnership With The Wall Street Journal And Mansion Global

Concierge Auctions will begin sales efforts next week with a series of custom launch events in Guangzhou and Hong Kong from November 27-29 th , hosted in partnership with Mansion Global , with additional outreach to high-net-worth Chinese clientele within the Dow Jones network. Concierge Auctions will also attend the Juwai China Agent Summit on December 5 th and sponsor the Luxury Property Showcase (LPS) on December 7 th –9 th , the leading invitation-only luxury property show in China with an expected audience of more than 12,000 Chinese home buyers and VIPs. Both events are in Shanghai.

Featured properties in Concierge Auctions' December Sale in Hong Kong include:

700 Kings Mountain Road — Woodside, California — Bidding Open December 14th–20th (December 19th US)

Located in the Bay Area's exclusive community of Woodside, 700 Kings Mountain Road is a gated architectural masterpiece with smart home features and direct access to the 1,000-acre Huddart Park. The custom-built, four-bedroom home boasts American-made materials and craftmanship, and features marble floors and soaring ceilings including a two-story rotunda with a massive skylight. Comprised of 12,000 square feet, the estate also offers four master sanctuaries with custom closets and dressing rooms, spa baths, walk-in showers and a jetted tub; a chef's kitchen with two large islands and pantries, custom cabinetry, and garden views; a 13,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room; elevator; wood-paneled office/library; wet bar and lounge; theater room; gym; and an attached three-car garage.

Outdoor features include a 1,000-square-foot guest house equipped with four additional parking spaces, a swimming pool, fountain, gazebo, covered and open terraces, and award-winning landscaping with flowering plum trees. Previously listed for $17.999 million, the property will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Kimberly Connor of Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate.

28 Seven Oaks Drive — Hilton Head Island, South Carolina — Bidding Open December 14th–20th (December 19th US)

Set on more than 10 acres with nearly 500 feet of shoreline along the Colleton River, 28 Seven Oaks Drive is a 20,700-square-foot waterfront chateau located in the prestigious Colleton River Club. The six-bedroom estate features unique details such as a music room with 1830s paneling originally from the Hungarian Embassy in Paris; a tea room with a leaded glass ceiling from an old New York hotel; and a hand-carved mahogany mantle crafted over the span of two years. The home also offers a great room and library; six gourmet kitchens; beautiful "groin" ceiling; a dining room with seating for up to 28 guests; a courtyard with outdoor fireplace and fountains; two guest suites/maid's quarters; a guest cottage with an additional three bedrooms; a pool with spa, waterfall and poolside cabana; and a private deep-water dock.

The coastal community features two nationally-acclaimed championship golf courses — one designed in 1991 by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, and the second designed in 1998 by World Golf Hall of Fame architect, Pete Dye. Hilton Head Island also offers 12 miles of world-renowned beaches, hundreds of tennis courts, and a variety of fine dining options.

Previously listed for $9 million, the estate will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Linda Rudd of Engel & Völkers.

The Golden Triangle | 74 Avenue Marceau and 4 Rue Lincoln — Paris, France — Bidding Open December 14th–20th (December 19th US)

Ideally located at 74 Avenue Marceau and 4 Rue Lincoln within The Golden Triangle in Paris, two unique apartments will sell separately At or Above €5.85 million and €4.25 million, respectively. Designed by world-renowned artist Gérard Faivre, both residences feature contemporary designs and are completely turn-key, providing the unique concept of luxury, hassle-free living.

Initially listed for €7.3 million, 74 Avenue Marceau is a three-bedroom apartment located just 150 metres from the landmarks of Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe. Comprised of a total of 272 square metres (2,928 square feet), the apartment occupies the entire third floor and boasts original parquet flooring, full-height internal double doors, ceiling cornicing, marble fireplaces, and wood paneling. Separately, Apartment Francois 1er at 4 Rue Lincoln was initially listed for €5.4 million and is situated 300 metres from the Champs Élysées. Comprised of 204 square metres (2,196 square feet), the apartment takes up the majestic "piano nobile" floor of the historic building and offers two bedroom suites, several living/entertaining rooms, and a balcony with views of the Champs Élysées. Both apartment buildings include a 24-hour caretaker and access to a private concierge service, and will sell in cooperation with Cyrille Faivre, the exclusive listing agent for all properties within the Gérard Faivre portfolio.

"Our offer is very different from traditional developers and interior designers. It is an alternative that responds to the demands of international clients wishing to have as few concerns as possible," stated Faivre.

72-3170 Alapii Kula Drive — Kuki'o, Big Island, Hawaii — Bidding Open December 14th–20th (December 19th US)

Previously awarded HGTV's "Ultimate House Hunt" by over one million voters, 72-3170 Alapii Kula Drive — located within the private enclave of Kuki'o on Hawaii's Big Island — is the pinnacle of indoor-outdoor living. Originally listed for $7.2 million, the oasis offers five bedrooms; glass walls opening to the outdoor patio; a chef's kitchen; great room; master retreat with an open-air master bath; home office; two guest houses with indoor-outdoor baths; and a fourth structure with a three-car garage and a temperature-regulated, walk-in wine cellar. The property's outdoor features include a covered outdoor wet bar; large lanai with Sunbrite TV; outdoor kitchen and lounge; swimming pool and hot tub; and unobstructed mountain and ocean views.

The property is located in the exclusive Kuki'o Golf and Beach Club, providing residents with access to a full-service Member's Clubhouse; extensive spa and fitness facilities; two dining restaurants and bar; a signature Outdoor Pursuits Ocean Sports program; a Tom Fazio-designed, 10-hole short golf course; and an 18-hole championship golf course.

"Kuki'o is a magical community providing views extending from Kua Bay to Kuki'o Bay, where whales, dolphins, and sea turtles can be readily visible from your stand up paddle board or outrigger canoe," stated the seller, Denise Farleigh. "The property itself is a private oasis, allowing for a luxurious lifestyle with its extensive lanais for seamless, year-round indoor/outdoor living and its unobstructed, 360-degree views featuring sunrise views over Hualalai Mountain and sunset views over the ocean. Residents within the community also have access to the golf and beach clubhouses, each containing gourmet restaurants, extensive workout facilities with daily fitness classes, and other world-class amenities."

The contemporary estate will sell furnished Without Reserve in cooperation with Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers.

"What I love most about this property is its contemporary architectural design and indoor/outdoor living areas," stated Nicholson. "Not only does it have sweeping ocean & coastline views, but it's also located in the premier private Golf and Beach Club Community of Kuki'o, offering world class amenities, exclusivity and privacy, all within a tranquil Hawaiian setting. Some of the most beautiful and pristine white sand beaches are within close proximity, ideal for swimming and enjoying many outdoor activities."

Additional properties in the December Sale in Hong Kong include:

Chateau du Lac | 2016 Nita Lane — Whistler, British Columbia , Canada — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

, Canada — Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Chris Bradley of Royal LePage Northstar Realty.

of Royal LePage Northstar Realty.

Previously Listed for $19.888 million CAD. Selling At or Above $10.9 million CAD.

CAD. Selling At or Above CAD. 332 Red Ridge Court — Grand Junction, CO — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

— — Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Linda Afman of RE/MAX 4000.

of RE/MAX 4000.

Currently Listed for $1.695 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 923 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Units 3100 and 3200 — Milwaukee, WI — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

— Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Paul Handle and Peter Mahler of Mahler Sotheby's International Realty.

of Mahler Sotheby's International Realty.

Previously Listed for $2.2 million and $2.9 million , respectively. Selling Separately Without Reserve.

and , respectively. Selling Separately Without Reserve. Atlantis House — Egmont Point , St. George , Grenada — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

, , — Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Leila Maria La Touche of Terra Caribbean.

of Terra Caribbean.

Previously Listed for $4 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Casa Infinity — Los Sueños, Costa Rica — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

— Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Todd Cutter and Steve Hooven of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

and Steve Hooven of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

Previously Listed for $4.95 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 7621 Sierra Lane — Dallas Area , TX — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

— , TX — Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Alison Howell of Compass RE Texas.

of Compass RE Texas.

Previously Listed for $5.95 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 1336 Gypsy Hill Road — Gwynedd Valley, PA — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

— Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Wendie Steffens of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty.

of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty.

Currently Listed for $3.76 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 17007 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Galveston, TX — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

— Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Chris Foster of John Daugherty Realtors Inc.

of John Daugherty Realtors Inc.

Previously Listed for $4.5 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 9 Westland Heights — St. James , Barbados — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

, — Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Richard Young of Young Estates.

of Young Estates.

Previously Listed for $6.12 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 6137 Collingwood Place — Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

— , Canada — Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Mark Wiens of Mark Wiens Personal Real Estate Corporation.

of Mark Wiens Personal Real Estate Corporation.

Currently Listed for $3.67 million CAD. Selling Without Reserve.

CAD. Selling Without Reserve. 81-86 Double Branch Road — Highlands, NC — Bidding Open December 14 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

— Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Jody Lovell of Highlands Sotheby's International Realty.

of Highlands Sotheby's International Realty.

Currently Listed for $1.495 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 41 Marguerite Drive — Rancho Palos Verdes, CA — Bidding Open December 17 th –20 th ( December 19 th US)

— Bidding Open –20 ( US) In cooperation with Gerard Bisignano of Vista Sotheby's International Realty.

of Vista Sotheby's International Realty.

Previously Listed for $15.45 million . Selling Without Reserve.

Also featured in December:

Mukan Resort — Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico (Bidding Open December 3rd–6th)

Located in a secluded corner of Mexico's Riviera Maya, the Mukan Resort is the only five-star, eco-friendly property on the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site at the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef. Currently listed for $8.5 million, the 10-bedroom estate featuring a main house, five private en-suite guest bungalows and on-site staff quarters will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Charley Ford of LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

"The timeless Mukan Resort is the epitome of remote opulence, providing a world-class experience for even the most discerning traveler. Located within a secluded corner of Riviera Maya, the private resort is equipped with amenities for all — from the personalized, concierge services for the elite traveler to the watersport activities in the Caribbean Ocean for the adventure seeker," stated Ford. "The upcoming auction is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone to own this self-sustaining retreat within a protected UNESCO nature preserve, for use as a private family retreat or as a business."

The sustainable resort offers energy and water purification systems; a self-perpetuating underground cistern; a wind turbine; chef's garden; private-grid WiFi; and an on-site electricity grid with solar, eolic, and backup generator power. Architectural features include a palapa roof, vaulted ceilings, walls of retractable sliding doors and handmade furniture from local artisans. Outdoor living features include a rooftop terrace with plunge pool, private bungalow pools, wraparound decks and outdoor dining areas. The resort is remote, yet still connected to the outside world and can be used as a private family compound, or provide additional income as a business.

"In Mayan, Sian Ka'an means 'origin of the sky,' where you can experience and become one with some of the most preserved and protected areas on earth," stated Jonathan Blue, Chairman of Blue Equity, de Mexico, S.A., the developer of the property. "We picked this location and constructed this property with a vision to blend in with paradise — from the moment you arrive at the dock on the lagoon to when you indulge in delectable fresh local cuisine, walk on pure white sand beaches away from mass tourist areas, experience the beauty of animals and other wildlife in their natural habitat, and gaze at the stars at night, all while never having to disconnect from the rest of the world. We have created a special place to experience the area and all of its surroundings while maintaining a five-star luxury experience."

Additional upcoming auctions include:

6855 La Valle Plateada — Rancho Santa Fe, CA (Bidding open December 7 th –11 th )

(Bidding open –11 ) In cooperation with Deborah Greenspan of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

Originally Listed for $9.2 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 21 Northwest Cherry Loop — Seattle, WA (Bidding now open through November 30 th )

(Bidding now open through ) In cooperation with Kathleen D. Farrar of Windermere Real Estate Co.

of Windermere Real Estate Co.

Previously Listed for $4.25 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 4111 Cove Point Drive — Morgantown, WV (Bidding now open through November 30 th )

(Bidding now open through ) In cooperation with Anna Marie Stephens and Barbara Alexander of Howard Hanna Premier Properties.

and of Howard Hanna Premier Properties.

Previously Listed for $3.8 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 4 Michaels Way — Colts Neck, NJ (Bidding open November 27 th –30 th )

(Bidding open –30 ) In cooperation with Andrea DiPilato of Preferred Properties Real Estate of New Jersey .

of Preferred Properties Real Estate of .

Previously Listed for $3.95 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 121 Milford Drive — Newport Beach, CA (Bidding open December 11 th –13 th )

(Bidding open –13 ) In cooperation with Brian Thomas and Rick Langevin of Surterre Properties.

and of Surterre Properties.

Previously Listed for $14.95 million . No Minimum Bid.

. No Minimum Bid. 19450 Hidden Lakes Lane — Near Sacramento, CA (Bidding open December 11 th –14 th )

(Bidding open –14 ) In cooperation with Jean Merkelbach of Engel & Völkers.

of Engel & Völkers.

Previously Listed for $2.6 million . Selling At or Above $675,000 .

. Selling At or Above . 27341 North 102 nd Street — Scottsdale, AZ (Bidding open December 11 th –14 th )

Street — (Bidding open –14 ) In cooperation with Julie Rohr and Walt Danley of Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate.

and of International Real Estate.

Previously Listed for $9.5 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 405 North Cedar Lane , Fairfield, CT (Bidding open January 29 th –31 st )

, (Bidding open –31 ) In cooperation with Darlene Letersky of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Previously Listed for $1.895 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 3219 Day Break Ridge Road, Beaver Creek, CO (Bidding open March 21 st –25 th )

(Bidding open –25 ) In cooperation with Mark Weinreich of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Colorado Properties.

As part of Concierge Auction's Key for Key™ giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing from the December Sale will result in a new home built for a family in need.

To view all properties in Concierge Auctions' December Sale, visit https://www.conciergeauctions.com/collection/december-2018-china-portfolio.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information on any of these auctions, or if you have a remarkable property to submit for consideration to the Concierge Auctions' platform, call 212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 38 U.S. states/territories and 20 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited timeframe. The firm owns arguably the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the world. It has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the past five years, and has contributed over 100 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

