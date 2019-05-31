Concierge Key Health Appoints Jennifer Anderson as CEO

"The health and wellness sector has always been a passion of mine for most of my career, and as a result, I've had the great privilege to sit on all sides of the business," said Anderson. "Having the opportunity to lead this organization at such a pivotal moment is a true honor as I can think of no greater way to impact the world of health and wellness than by creating a means to improve access and a streamlined experience. I have long held the notion that the healthcare industry is ripe for a transformation that brings focus back to the patient-physician connection, and one that truly delivers a personalized experience. I believe we are the company to make that happen."

AccessElite Health is the first-of-its kind comprehensive healthcare membership program designed to make engaging in your health easy and enjoyable. For a low monthly cost, AccessElite members can experience same-day appointments, one-click booking via mobile application, direct communication with their physician, a personalized care coordination team, limited waiting upon arrival, and so much more all with a specialty network of more than 25 physicians.

"Jenna undoubtedly has the vision to revolutionize Concierge Key Health's new Health and Wellness model, AccessElite," said Chairman of the Board, Robert E. Grant. "With her extensive executive tenure in life-sciences, healthcare, and technology, I have the utmost confidence she will be able to enhance the way consumers perceive and experience their health and well-being."

Recently named as one of SheKnows 12 rising star women entrepreneurs who are changing the world, Anderson has focused most of her time over the past ten years working with and managing startups in the healthcare and CPG realms. Most recently, as a partner in Addison Consulting, Anderson held executive roles at multiple health technology startups, focusing on driving business imperatives, sales, and marketing. In the years prior, she served as SVP of Marketing and Technology at ALPHAEON Corporation. She has also worked with Allergan in consumer and professional marketing in the Bariatric and Urology Divisions as well as, New York based ad agencies Ogilvy and Mather and Rapp Collins.

To learn more about AccessElite, visit: www.AccessEliteHealth.com

ABOUT ACCESSELITE: AccessElite is changing how people experience healthcare. Our membership program simplifies the process of finding top physician specialists, offers same-day appointments with the click of a button, and gives patients the ability to text their doctor directly with follow-up questions. For a low monthly cost, members have their own team of highly-vetted elite specialists across more than 15 different specialty areas, including primary care, available to meet their needs — all with the support of an exceptional member services team ready to serve. With AccessElite, members have seamless access to an entire network of the top physicians ready to see them tomorrow. For more information, follow AccessElite on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, or visit www.accesselitehealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Zoe Nightingale zoe@blndpr.com

SOURCE CONCIERGE KEY Health

Related Links

http://www.accesselitehealth.com

