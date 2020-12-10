Concierge Medical Practice Expands COVID-19 Division to Deliver Peace of Mind

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although many people are staying home this holiday season, Phoenix may see a visitor increase – as much as 28 percent .

Venues started hosting weddings, conferences, and socially-distanced gatherings, and consumers will congregate with friends/relatives throughout the holidays. To meet the COVID-19 testing demand that helps people gather responsibly, Paradise Valley concierge physician Tyler Southwell created a new practice division – Southwellness COVID Solutions (SCS), staffed by qualified nurses and paramedics.

Southwellness COVID Solutions

Led by newly-appointed CEO Kathleen Gramzay, this practice focuses on providing testing to Arizonans and organizations who need fast and accurate results/information. They work with hotels, resorts, airlines, event producers, gathering spaces, and families hosting holiday events.

SCS also provides science-based wellness tips for consumers and practice-proven private-label immune system boosting vitamins. They offer the latest information on vaccines and will ultimately provide them.

Says Dr. Southwell, "This virus will be with us well into 2021 and possibly beyond, but potentially dangerous misinformation exists. SCS is committed to testing and providing consumers with the latest and most accurate facts about the pandemic, testing protocols and alternatives, and vaccine development. When group testing is offered, people feel less anxious and committed to stopping the spread -- especially critical during the holidays."

Patients have the full array of PCR, Rapid Antigen, and antibody test options to make empowered decisions for their health and interactions with others. Discount pricing is offered for group testing.

Adds Gramzay, "Southwellness has been on the front edge of COVID-19 testing and education since the pandemic began. We are now expanding our services throughout Phoenix, working with municipalities and organizations to function more mindfully. We realize that the hospitality industry and companies also have a need to keep large numbers of people safe, and SCS fulfills that need."

About Southwellness COVID Solutions (SCS)

Founded in October 2020, SCS is a Southwellness LLC division created specifically by primary care physician Tyler Southwell and led by healthcare and business executive Kathleen Gramzay. The division offers a range of affordable COVID-19 tests, research-based guidance on preventative care and recovery, private-label vitamins, and ultimately vaccines.

Services are available at the Southwellness office at 10599 N Tatum Boulevard, Suite F151, and by arrangement at venues, company headquarters, and other locations.

Contact

To Arrange a Testing Event: 480.991.9271

Media Inquiries: Nancy A Shenker, [email protected], 914.673.2800

SOURCE Southwellness COVID Solutions