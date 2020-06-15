Concora Announces Deal Signed with Honeywell Fire Services Group

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concora , developer of the Digital Experience Platform (DxP) designed for the commercial building product industry, today announced that they have signed a deal with the Honeywell Fire Services Group (FSG).

Drawing on the power of Concora's DxP, Honeywell's FSG will be better able to provide its architecture, engineering, and construction contracting (AEC) customers to search, select, and specify Honeywell fire safety products for use in commercial building projects. Once a building product is specified in the design, it is very likely that it will be used in construction. That, in turn, will lead to more sales of Honeywell products.

"We're thrilled to be able to provide Honeywell FSG's AEC customers with the content and assets they need to use in their designs," said Concora CEO, Kip Rapp . " We talked to over 5,000 AECs , and they told us that they want manufacturers to make it easy to find the right products online. They also told us that they want detailed specs, documentation, BIM, and downloadable assets like Revit and Sketchup files. The Concora DxP delivers all of that, while also making it easy for product manufacturers like Honeywell to manage, maintain their product listings."

In addition to easy access to digital assets which can then be dropped into designs, the DxP provides submittal and project management tools for AEC customers. These tools serve as a powerful incentive to convert a visitor to a lead, while also building brand loyalty and retention.

Concora builds solutions to help building product manufacturers navigate the complexities of getting their materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers.

As part of Concora's Response to COVID19 , the company is waiving all setup and configuration fees for select building product companies seeking to join the Concora Pilot Program. For more information, please visit https://concora.com/concora-pilot-program-bpm/

