Concora Names Bill Sengstacken as Vice President of Marketing

Concora, developer of the Digital Experience Platform (DxP) designed for the commercial building product industry, today announced that they have named B2B SaaS veteran, Bill Sengstacken , as Vice President of Marketing. He will develop and execute Concora's overall marketing strategy, as well as targeted campaigns and outreach.

"I'm excited to have someone of Bill's caliber on the team," said Phil Gerolstein, Concora's Vice President of Sales. "I've already seen the impact of his work. Our message is all about helping marketers of building products with their biggest challenge: Growing sales - especially during COVID19 ."

"I love to market disruptive solutions like Concora," Sengstacken said, likening the company to his experience with innovators like Red Hat, Terracotta, and Lancope. "While the DxP is a brandable and searchable platform, what makes it unique is that it provides AECs with assets like BIM, Revit and Sketchup files, as well as PDFs, specs, and tools to help them with their work. The DxP gives manufacturers the means to truly influence the buyer's journey . There's no other solution in the building product space that can do all of that."

Once implemented, the Concora DxP makes it easy for AECs to search, select, and specify products they seek to use in building projects. In addition to easy access to digital assets which can then be dropped into designs, the DxP provides submittal and project management tools to manufacturers AEC customers. These tools serve as a powerful incentive to create an account in order to use them.

Sengstacken and his wife Kristin live in Atlanta where he gives back to the technology community by serving as a startup marketing mentor at Tech Square Labs.

About Concora

Concora builds solutions to help product manufacturers navigate the complexities of getting their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers.

As part of Concora's Response to COVID19 , the company is waiving all setup and configuration fees for select building product companies seeking to join the Concora Pilot Program. For more information, please visit https://concora.com/concora-pilot-program-bpm/

