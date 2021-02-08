Concord Adex to Bring Prime Yonge St. Gloucester on Yonge Development to Market this Winter

Gloucester on Yonge is located just south of Bloor in one of Toronto's most sought-after downtown neighbourhoods and is not just close but "directly connected" to the TTC network at the Wellesley Subway Station . "The development is in a super prime location. Not many Torontonians will be able to boast a direct subway connection directly to their homes. It's a mere elevator ride to your secured access corridor and you are on the platform" said Isaac Chan, Concord Adex Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. It also represents a high walking score, located just steps from City's finest dining, culture and shopping in Yorkville and minutes away from Toronto's financial district and top Canadian Universities including, the University of Toronto and Ryerson University.

Concord further enhanced the Gloucester on Yonge with "timely" enhancements focused on our new reality and a better future. To handle the already high demand for home deliveries, a dedicated package delivery room was added. Common space Wi-Fi coverage was greatly enhanced and most importantly Concord's BioSpace systems with enhanced air filtration and a touchless journey for residents from the curb to suite entry door. This system even includes mobile eCall to summon elevators as well as hepa filtration for the development's most fixed and vulnerable spaces. The development will also benefit from a new cohesive design throughout the building and to the street front.

"The Gloucester development's continued momentum and stable future was secured with a significant investment of funding and intellectual capital from Concord over the past year," explained Terry Hui, Concord Pacific Group President and CEO. "The project was originally developed by Cresford Developments and went into receivership spring 2020. Concord restructured the project though a CCAA plan of arrangement that received overwhelming support from all the creditors that includes the original purchasers who bought condominiums from Cresford.

Gloucester on Yonge is set to hit the Toronto market with sales in the next month. Concord will be using proprietary online and in-person systems to provide enhanced building context and to safely guide clients through their purchase experience during Toronto's strict Covid-19 protocols.

About Concord Adex and Concord Pacific

Concord has been building Canada's largest lifestyle-forward urban communities for over 30 years . Under the leadership of President and CEO, Terry Hui, Concord Pacific Place in Vancouver and Concord CityPlace in Toronto are the country's two largest urban master-plans and are mostly complete. Concord also expanded to Seattle's tech hub in the United States and London, UK including the completion of Principal Tower in the Principal Place neighbourhood, home to Amazon UK. These communities are renowned for their vibrant urban planning and have been emulated globally. The award-winning developer is Canada's most substantial contributor of city parks and privately funded public art. In addition to their industry leading forward practices including Concord BioSpace and EV Parking infrastructure and design, the company's green energy arm generates twice the amount of energy needed to power the over 40,000 homes they have built. Visit www.concordpacific.com for more information.

SOURCE Concord Pacific