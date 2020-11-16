Concord Asset Management Names Mitch York Chief Investment Officer

ABINGDON, Va., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its mission to become its clients' most valuable financial resource, Concord Asset Management ("CAM"), an independent registered investment advisor and division of Concord Wealth Partners ("CWP"), has named Mitch York to the newly-created position of Chief Investment Officer ("CIO"). Previously, manager of portfolios and investments with Edelman Financial Services, York will build CAM's integrated team, overseeing investment strategies, portfolio construction and investment operations.

"Concord Asset Management was created to offer additional value to CWP clients by providing institutional quality investment management solutions, directly to individual investors, while keeping fees low", said Wade Lopez, CWP founder. "Mitch's thought leadership, disruptive innovation investing and ability to implement these strategies into client portfolios will help us further tailor investment advice to become our clients' most trusted resource."

Prior to managing Edelman's $24B investment program, York co-founded and managed a boutique advisory firm, Wertz York Capital Management in 2000, and it's this entrepreneurial spirit he brings as CIO of CAM.

"To be able to build a truly integrated team from the ground up is an opportunity I've been working toward my whole career", said York, who has a M.A. in Economics from the University of South Florida, a B.B.A. in Finance from Eastern Kentucky University is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charter holder, and holds FINRA licenses 7 and 66. "Developing in-house research and institutional quality investment vehicles at a family-focused firm like CAM is both a gift and a challenge."

About Concord Asset Management:

Concord Asset Management is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where CAM and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. To learn more about CAM please contact [email protected] or talk to your CWP advisor directly.

About Concord Wealth Partners:

Concord Wealth Partners was founded in 1997 in Abingdon, Virginia. The family-operated financial advisory firm has four offices and represents 500 small businesses and families in Virginia, Maryland, District of Columbia, and northeast Tennessee, and manages approximately $400 million in assets, as of November 2020.

