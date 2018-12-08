Concord Films' Award Winning, "Conduit" Brings to Light the Power of Faith and Angels

"Conduit " is the winner of over 17 prestigious awards including for Barbie Castro, "Best Actress in a Leading Role" by NYC International Film Festival, Buffalo Niagara Film Festival, and also FMPTA Crystal Reel Awards.

The film is available on Amazon, December 7, 2018. http://a.co/d/daY63CR

"Conduit" is a story about Susan, a woman feeling hopeless with despair. While home alone, and in a potentially life ending situation, a man comes to her door claiming to have a message that could change the course of her life. It is a quiet yet powerful film with messages that resonate long past the end of the film, hosing a small but talented cast.

Directed by Alyn Darnay and written by Robert Herrick, cast for "Conduit" includes Barbie Castro (Boyfriend Killer and Girlfriend Killer), and Miguel Fasa ("Killer Island" and "Dream Killer"), along with Marc Durso (ActTrue). "Conduit" is produced by Concord Films. Eric R. Castro and Barbie Castro are Executive Producers, and Robert Herrick is an Associate Producer. Cinematography is by Walter Rodriguez, and music by Emil Temeltas.

"Many people have moments of despair and I am excited to release this film to offer an opportunity for thought provoking pause and encouragement." Barbie Castro, President of Concord Films.

ABOUT CONCORD FILMS

Barbie Castro, President of Concord Films is both a talented actress and visionary leader producing films of entertainment, and also thought-provoking films such as "Conduit." Concord Films enjoys a history of success with Lifetime/LMN Network, and worldwide viewing audiences from various international networks and VOD platforms.

For more information, email BarbieCastro@ConcordFilms.com or call (954) 816-0100.

SOURCE Concord Films LLC

Related Links

https://www.concordfilms.com

