Concord Technologies names Brian Rice Chief Financial Officer.

"With Brian's technology-focused background and extensive financial leadership experience, he is an excellent fit for our executive team and growing organization," said Moore. "Brian has thrived in high-growth environments, and his expertise will make a significant impact on Concord as we continue to develop cutting-edge technologies that support fully digital documentation strategies for healthcare organizations. Brian also understands how to scale our culture to continue to take care of people while we make the exchange of information easier."

Rice comes to Concord from MediaPro, where as CFO, he led all finance activities for the security training solutions company. Prior to that, he served as CFO at NetMotion Wireless, which delivers software solutions to increase data security and productivity. He held the same title for Dexter & Chaney, now part of Trimble, where he oversaw significant revenue and growth of business and operations in the construction software technology sector. Other previous experiences included financial leadership positions, co-ownership, and board membership of technology and healthcare-related enterprises.

"Using state-of-the art technology, Concord is not only enabling reliable, scalable, cloud-based communications solutions, the company is also helping customers improve operational efficiencies and enhance patient care by unlocking valuable insights from data contained in various documents," said Rice. "I am excited to join the incredible team at Concord and help grow the organization that innovates to solve some of the most pressing and persistent challenges in healthcare."

Rice holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a specialization in international business.

