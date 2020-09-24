Concorde Career Colleges Promotes Jami Frazier to CEO

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, a national leader in health care education with 16 campuses in eight states, has named Jami Frazier as CEO. Frazier has been a Concorde executive for 13 years, previously serving as President and COO.

Most recently, Frazier and her executive team have expanded program offerings in multiple locations, improved student outcomes, and started Concorde's National Program Advisory Board and its first Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee.

"Jami has been an inspirational and effective leader for Concorde," said Tim Foster, Executive Chairman of the Board for Concorde. "We trust her guidance and expertise as we continue to provide life-changing health care education for students and valuable employees for our health care partners."

Frazier currently serves on two boards – the Central States Private Education Network and California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools. Her previous roles at Concorde have included Senior Vice President of Operations, Vice President-Central Region, Kansas City Campus President, Vice President of Student Affairs and National Director of Student Services at Concorde.

Prior to Concorde, she held several roles in the higher education division of Kaplan Inc., and in secondary education for ACCESS, a nonprofit organization.

Frazier holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska in Human Resources with an emphasis in Family and Consumer Sciences.

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 16 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

