Concorde Medical Group to join Northwell Health

The addition of Concorde will further expand Northwell's presence in Manhattan, which already includes 86 outpatient facilities, as well as Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital and Lenox Health Greenwich Village.

"Concorde Medical Group is one of Manhattan's most highly respected, private physician practices that has built a well-earned reputation for delivering exceptional care to thousands of patients," said Michael J. Dowling, Northwell's president and chief executive officer. "Their addition further expands Northwell's provider network in Manhattan and provides Concorde's patients with access to a range of other services we offer throughout the city."

Paula Marchetta, MD, MBA, a rheumatologist, will continue to serve as president of Concorde Medical Group and will assume the role of Northwell's director of strategic initiatives in Manhattan and western Queens. Dr. Marchetta also currently serves as the president of the American College of Rheumatology.

"We have decided to join Northwell Health to ensure our continued growth and ability to provide outstanding care to our patients," said Dr. Marchetta. "It was important to our doctors at Concorde that we continue to function as a physician-run group, maintaining the autonomy and cohesiveness which has allowed us to offer very personalized, high-quality care to our patients. Northwell shares these same values and provides us the unique opportunity to remain as Concorde while being a part of a much larger organization."

About Concorde Medical Group

Concorde Medical Group is a multispecialty group practice founded in 1996 with the goal of enabling physicians to provide the highest quality patient care by relieving them of administrative burdens and allowing them to focus solely on the health and well-being of their patients. The practice group consists of a core of internists and gynecologists providing comprehensive adult outpatient services for disease treatment and prevention, as well as a wide array of specialty services. By coming together as a group, Concorde has created synergies among these individual doctors across all of Concorde's Manhattan office locations, to the benefit of their patients.

The physicians at Concorde are leaders in their field. All board-certified in their areas of expertise, they are award-winning specialists at the peak of their careers and consistently appear on lists of best doctors, including Castle Connolly, New York Magazine and SuperDoctors. Many Concorde patients choose to look within the group for all their medical needs. The depth and quality of Concorde's offerings, together with a friendly, knowledgeable staff dedicated to improving the patient care experience, are a large part of the reason.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 70,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – who are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

