Concordia Maritime Receives IMOIIMAX Payment of USD 5 Million

GÖTEBORG, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the cooperation between Stena Bulk AB and Concordia Maritime AB ("Concordia Maritime" or "The Company") related to the IMOIIMAX concept, the Company will receive a payment of USD 5 million. Concordia Maritime was the driving force behind the IMOIIMAX concept initiative and the payment is a consequence of the commercial successes of the IMOIIMAX fleet since delivery. The payment will be made during Q3 2019 and will be reported as other income.

This information is information that Concordia Maritime is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact persons above for publication at 14.00 on Monday 9 September 2019.

