Concordia University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform After RFP for Site-Wide Lecture Capture and Video Content Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a new partnership with Concordia University in Montreal, QC to provide classroom and conference capture solutions along with video content management, lecture capture, and live streaming.

Following a formal review process, including a Request for Proposals (RFP) from all major vendors, Concordia University selected YuJa, a proven video platform, to scale classroom and conference capture across the institution.

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides an ideal solution that integrates with the college's existing Moodle learning management system (LMS) to support campus-wide educational initiatives centered on video. With multiple data center hosting options, including within AWS's Canadian data centers, the YuJa Platform offers an ideal deployment model for organizations looking to maintain data sovereignty.

"Our partnership with Concordia demonstrates the importance of a cloud-based architecture when deploying video-at-scale solutions within large higher-ed institutions," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa Inc.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes within all sectors including higher-ed, K-12, government and corporate delivering video experiences including lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in both Waterloo and Toronto.

About Concordia University

Concordia is a highly diverse community in quite possibly the most cosmopolitan city in the world. Of the over 50,000 students studying at our downtown and west-end Montreal campuses, 14% are international. We welcome students from more than 150 countries and maintain formal ties with over 100 institutions in 33 countries.

SOURCE YuJa

CONTACT: Hannah Johnson, hannah.johnson@yuja.com

Related Links

http://www.yuja.com

