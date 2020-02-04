Concrete Admixtures Market Demand to Cross USD 30 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on concrete admixtures market which estimates the global market valuation for concrete admixture will cross US$ 30 billion by 2026. Reviving European and North American construction sector and rapidly growing urbanization around the world will induce confidence in the market.

Concrete Admixtures Market size will exceed USD 30 billion by 2026; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

The growing commercial construction sector on account of rising trade activities and rapidly growing economies shall have a positive impact on the revenue generation. The emergence of new products is proliferating the concrete admixture demand. Moreover, the industry is witnessing modest growth owing to the rising construction sector in Asia Pacific and Latin America. The U.S. and European construction sectors are growing at a moderate rate, as they are developed economies and mainly restructuring, and remodeling activities are witnesses in the construction sector of these regions.

Concrete admixtures market is segmented into several product types including superplasticizers, accelerators, retarders, water reducers, etc. Accelerators and air-entraining mixtures are witnessing modest growth owing to extraordinary properties. For instance, accelerating admixtures significantly increases strength development rate, thus, reducing the construction time. Favorable government policies of emerging economies along with a rise in infrastructure development projects shall further strengthen the product demand over the forecast timeframe.

The non-residential segment held a considerable share overall in the concrete admixtures market. Economic conditions are supporting growth in demand for construction activity, particularly for non-residential buildings led by vigorous levels of demand for educational hubs, retail shopping centers, amusement/recreation, hotels, etc. Governments in emerging economies are providing tax holidays, abatements and other policies for attracting construction of non-residential buildings in their respective countries. All these factors together will augment the growth rate of product demand in the near future.

Rapidly growing population and job opportunities in the Middle East have triggered demand for housing facilities, which will have a significant impact on concrete demand and a subsequent rise in concrete admixture consumption in the coming years. Regional demographics, along with stronger support from regional government in terms of investment in the major infrastructure projects and a moderate increase in oil prices are the major factors driving the construction industry in the region.

Moreover, GCC countries have included their long-term supply strategy of project developments which focus on social infrastructure, which will lead to more opportunities for the Middle East construction industry in the forecast timeframe. Saudi Arabia capital projects are estimated to be close to USD 1.2 trillion, whereas for the UAE, it is projected USD 713 billion.

Some major findings of the concrete admixtures market report include:

A strong economy and growing restructuring, and remodeling activities helped the revival of the North American construction sector.

Sustainable construction to lead the European construction sector in the coming years.

European Union to invest USD 4.4 billion on 25 infrastructure projects across ten member states, thus creating market opportunity for product.

Rapid urbanization coupled with growing housing demand shall raise product penetration in residential sector over the study timeframe.

Concrete admixture industry players are engaging themselves in product innovations, R&D and portfolio expansions. Key players include Sika AG, BASF SE, Fosroc Ltd., Denka Company Limited, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Cemex among others. To expand the market share, these players engage themselves in various strategies such as capacity expansion, geographic expansion, strategic joint ventures and partnerships, product innovations, etc. For example, in the last two years, BASF SE launched a new product and opened new manufacturing facilities in India and Vietnam.

