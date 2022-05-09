Concrete Admixtures Market Size to Grow by USD 4.35 Billion | 56% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Concrete Admixtures Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global concrete admixtures market as a part of the global construction materials market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the concrete admixtures market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The concrete admixtures market covers the following areas:

Concrete Admixtures Market Sizing

Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast

Concrete Admixtures Market Analysis

View Market Report Outlook and Fetch Additional Insights on the Market Scope and Parent Market

Key Segment Highlights

The concrete admixtures market analysis includes segmentation by end-user and geography. By end-user, the market is further sub-segmented into residential, commercial, and infrastructure segments. Growing urbanization is driving the demand for new residential units, especially in urban areas in the two-most populous geographic regions, namely, APAC and the Americas.

In terms of Geography, the market is sub-segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Russia are the key markets for concrete admixtures market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of construction projects owing to rapid population growth and urbanization will facilitate the concrete admixtures market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Concrete Admixtures Market Vendor Landscape

The concrete admixtures market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A activities to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.



Companies Covered in the report are:

Arkema Group

Armstrong Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

CEMEX SAB de CV

CICO Group

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Henan Kingsun Chemical Co. Ltd.

JMH International Ltd.

Kao Corp.

Mapei SpA

MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH and Co. KG

PCC SE

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Premier Magnesia LLC

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

Silica Systems Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Yara International ASA

Concrete Admixtures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema Group, Armstrong Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, CICO Group, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henan Kingsun Chemical Co. Ltd., JMH International Ltd., Kao Corp., Mapei SpA, MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH and Co. KG, PCC SE, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Premier Magnesia LLC, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Silica Systems Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 82: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arkema Group

Exhibit 97: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 98: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 100: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Arkema Group - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 107: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 108: CEMEX SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 109: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 110: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: CEMEX SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.6 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 112: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 JMH International Ltd.

Exhibit 117: JMH International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: JMH International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: JMH International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Mapei SpA

Exhibit 120: Mapei SpA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Mapei SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Mapei SpA - Key offerings

10.9 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Pidilite Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Pidilite Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Pidilite Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Pidilite Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Pidilite Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 RPM International Inc.

Exhibit 128: RPM International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: RPM International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: RPM International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: RPM International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sika AG

Exhibit 132: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 135: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Sika AG - Segment focus

10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 137: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 140: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

