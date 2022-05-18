Concrete and Cement Market| Evolving Opportunities with Adelaide Brighton Ltd. and Cementir Holding NV|Technavio

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Major Five Concrete and Cement Companies:

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.: The company offers a high quality 25 MPa, well-proportioned mix of blended cement and 10 mm crushed stone and sand, suitable for all general concrete applications such as garden paths, concrete pavers, patios, light foundations, and post holes.

Cementir Holding NV: The company offers innovative range of solutions covering all classes of concrete in compliance with the best international standards.

CEMEX SAB de CV: The company offers a wide range of products and services, including technical support for its different types of ready-mix concrete. Some of the ready-to-mix concrete technologies include Standard Concrete, Architectural and Decorative Concrete, Roller-compacted Concrete, etc.

China National Building Material Co. Ltd.: The company offers cement with annual capacity of 160 million tons and is also the largest cement manufacturer in Huaihai Economic Zone, South-east Economic Zone, and the North-east region.

.: The company offers cement with annual capacity of 160 million tons and is also the largest cement manufacturer in Huaihai Economic Zone, South-east Economic Zone, and the North-east region. CRH Plc: The company offers products including concrete masonry and hardscapes such as pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products, for use in residential, commercial, and public construction markets.

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

The Concrete and Cement Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 57 percent of market growth. In APAC, the most important markets for concrete and cement are China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The market in this region would expand at a slower rate than the market in MEA.

Over the projection period, the expansion of the concrete and cement market in APAC would be aided by an increase in the number of construction projects. The growing number of manufacturing units, the extensive availability of raw materials and low-cost labor, and the presence of favorable government regulations for foreign direct investments are driving the concrete and cement market in APAC (FDI).

Concrete And Cement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 320 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Russian Federation, Indonesia, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:Value Chain Analysis: Construction Materials Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Cement - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Concrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Concrete - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

10.3 Industry risks

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10.4 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Cementir Holding NV

Exhibit 54: Cementir Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 55: Cementir Holding NV - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Cementir Holding NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Cementir Holding NV - Segment focus

11.5 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 58: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 59: CEMEX SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 60: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 61: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: CEMEX SAB de CV - Segment focus

11.6 China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 CRH Plc

Exhibit 67: CRH Plc - Overview



Exhibit 68: CRH Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 69: CRH Plc - Key news



Exhibit 70: CRH Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: CRH Plc - Segment focus

11.8 Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC

Exhibit 72: Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC - Overview



Exhibit 73: Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC - Key offerings

11.9 HeidelbergCement AG

Exhibit 75: HeidelbergCement AG - Overview



Exhibit 76: HeidelbergCement AG - Business segments



Exhibit 77: HeidelbergCement AG - Key news



Exhibit 78: HeidelbergCement AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: HeidelbergCement AG - Segment focus

11.10 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Exhibit 80: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 83: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 85: PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 87: PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

