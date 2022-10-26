Americast provides Concrete Generator Pads for Ukraine and Concrete Boots for Putin SLAVA UKRAINI!

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americast manufactures and distributes Pre Cast Generator Pads - Key Component for the installation of Generators. Americast has been called the "Rolls Royce of Generator Pads"

CEO of Americast, Charles Pitt, is working with Generac and Kohler distributors to provide Pre Cast Generator pads for the thousands of Generators being sent to the Ukraine. "I welcome this opportunity to contribute to the fight for Democracy for which the Ukraine is a shining symbol of the life and death struggle against tyranny. Our Americast engineers have taken care to custom design Generator pads for the Ukraine, including Flood Plain Elevated Pads which are constructed with Blast Proof Concrete. We took particular care in our custom designed Concrete Boots for Putin. Slava Ukraini!"

