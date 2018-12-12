Concrete Fiber Market to Experience Robust Growth Owing to High Usage in Transport Infrastructure, Building and Construction Industry Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Concrete Fiber Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Concrete fiber is also termed as "fiber reinforced concrete (FRC)"; which comprises a fibrous material that upsurges its structural integrity. It includes short discrete fibers that are consistently dispersed and are arbitrarily oriented. The fibers may comprise natural fibers, steel fibers, synthetic fibers, and glass fibers.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of market are growing demand for non-corrosive materials, upward penetration in end-use industries, and growing urbanization. However, the high operating cost may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Concrete fiber market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region.

Basalt fiber, synthetic concrete fiber, natural fiber, steel-concrete fiber, and glass concrete fiber are the types that could be explored in concrete fiber in the forecast period. The steel concrete fiber sector accounted for the substantial market share of concrete fiber in 2017 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be its excellent flexural & tensile strength, high durability, advanced toughness and post-crack load carrying capacity, and shock & fatigue resistance.

The market may be categorized based on end-users like mining & tunnel, transport infrastructure, industrial flooring, building & construction, and others could be explored in concrete fiber in the forecast period. Mining & tunnel sector comprises underground mining, shafts and tunnel lining, and slope stabilization. Transport infrastructure comprises ports & airports, roadways, bridges, highways, and railways. Building & construction sector comprises non-residential and residential. Whereas, others may comprise waterways and agriculture.

The transport infrastructure sector accounted for the substantial market share of concrete fiber and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall sector growth could be growing demand for concrete fibers in the road industry and is exclusively used to manufacture airports, roads, railways, highways, and bridges.

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of concrete fiber and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the high demand for concrete fiber and the development of enhanced products in terms of application and quality development. The United States is a major consumer of concrete fiber in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise increasing R&D centers and developing distribution networks. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of concrete fiber in this region.

The key players of concrete fiber market are Propex Operating Company, LLC, Bekaert SA, Sika AG, Cemex, and ABC Polymer Industries. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

