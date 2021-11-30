Concrete Market Size to Grow by USD 67.09 bn | Increased Demand for Stamped Concrete for Flooring Applications to Drive Growth | Technavio

The concrete market is set to grow by USD 67.09 bn between 2020 and 2025 and register a CAGR of 2.92%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Concrete Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Ready-mix Concrete



Precast Elements



Precast Products

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Concrete Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the concrete market include Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the concrete market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Concrete Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio provides a thorough analysis of the geographical composition of the market. It also offers competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, the concrete market is expected to be dominated by APAC during the forecast period, with 43% of the market's growth. The key countries for the concrete market in APAC are China and India. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for decorative concrete for non-residential construction will drive the concrete market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Concrete Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist concrete market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the concrete market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the concrete market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete market vendors

Concrete Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 67.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

