Concrete Mixer Drivers at Corliss Resources Join Teamsters Local 174

Dozens of Ready-mix Drivers Keep Teamsters Strong in Dense Union Industry

TUKWILA, Wash., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready-mix drivers at Corliss Resources have officially joined Teamsters Local 174, following a clear vote last week to unionize and recent certification by the National Labor Relations Board. The vote was nearly 4-to-1 in favor of the Teamsters, showing workers' commitment to having the strongest voice possible on the job.

The victory comes on the heels of a long and bitter concrete industry strike last winter that led to historic gains for Teamsters, demonstrating the power of union solidarity. Those gains prompted Corliss workers to take the plunge and become Teamsters themselves. Now that the union drive has been certified, negotiations for a first contract can begin.

"After watching all the chaos and change in this industry over the last year, we realized it was past time for us to go union and get a contract that will put in writing everything we need to protect ourselves and our families," said Corliss driver and organizing committee leader Jason Nason. "I can't wait to see how much better things will be once we get a contract. I'm looking forward to life as a Teamster."

The successful organizing campaign was spearheaded by Local 174 Organizing Director Meaza Ogbe, along with organizer Bryan Ayers, and Todd Parker, the business agent servicing concrete workers represented by Local 174.

"The only way to stand up to all these concrete companies is to stand together, and with Corliss drivers joining our ranks, we will be stronger than ever," said Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "We welcome this hardworking group to our union family and look forward to continuing to improve the lives of the working class."

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,600 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. "Like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

