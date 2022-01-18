Concrete Sealers Market Size Worth $2.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concrete sealers market size is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. Rising investment in industrial infrastructure, growing need for modernization of aging infrastructure, and increase in the number of smart cities projects by governments is augmenting the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The acrylic concrete sealers segment is expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028 on account of rising demand for these products is increasing due to low cost and high performance These are used on interior and exterior surfaces to form a protective film that provides good protection against water and chloride intrusion

The residential segment is expected to reach USD 793.9 million by 2028. Rising demand for housing in the middle-class population is expected to influence the demand for concrete sealers in the residential applications segment

In North America , the market accounted for USD 378.1 million in 2020, owing to heavy industrialization and high consumer acceptance of the product. However, VOC regulations are expected to restrain the market growth

Under National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), by 2025, India will invest USD 1.4 trillion in infrastructure. Increasing demand for the construction of healthcare facilities and hospitals are augmenting market growth

The growing construction industry in Middle East and Africa is projected to boost the demand for concrete sealers over the forecast period. The region's primary growth in the construction sector is fueled by the massive investments done by the government and the increased inflow of FDI

The market is witnessing huge growth potential on account of high product demand in flooring applications as it offers superior properties along with enhanced aesthetics. Concrete sealers are anticipated to gain popularity owing to the growing construction projects in the residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors.

The market growth is adversely impacted by the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19. Higher fiscal expenditure to sustain weaker segments of the population and lower revenues had increased the debt to GDP ratio of the governments, thereby limiting efforts for massive infrastructure investments.

The market is characterized by the presence of established players with a strong financial base, as a result, the entry barriers are high. However, a large number of small players are expected to enter the market owing to increasing product demand in the real estate sector.

List of Key Players of Concrete Sealers Market

Curecrete Distribution Inc.

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Valspar Corporation

Prosoco Corporation

Seal Source Inc.

Omnova Solutions

Laticrete International, Inc.

Sika AG

