Concrete Superplasticizers Market Worth $7.3 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Concrete Superplasticizers Market by Type (PC, SNF, SMF, MLF), Application (Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, High Performance Concrete), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" Published by MarketsandMarkets, The concrete superplasticizers market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2019 to USD 7.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%, during the forecast period. The growth of the concrete superplasticizers market can be attributed to its high demand across the concrete industry, globally.

PC type accounted for the largest share in the total concrete superplasticizers market

Polycarboxylates are the next generation superplasticizers that have brought revolution in the market, owing to their superior dispersibility and retention effects than the other concrete superplasticizers. These superplasticizers have the capability to reduce water-to-cement ratio by 40.0% even at low dosage rates. The demand for the polycarboxylate superplasticizers is increasing rapidly in civil buildings, roads, bridges, dams, ship yards, airports, and high-speed railway constructions. These PC-based superplasticizers are in high demand owing to their low dosage and high efficiency, owing to which it is estimated that PC-based concrete superplasticizers accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

Ready-mix concrete application segment accounted for the largest market share and is the fastest-growing application segment in the concrete superplasticizers market

The high market share of ready-mix concrete is owing to ready-mix concrete's high consumption across public and private infrastructure projects, globally. More than half of the concrete produced globally is ready-mix concrete, and the demand for ready-mix concrete is expected to increase with growing construction projects, such as bridges, buildings, masonry, pavements, and parking lots. Owing to the growth in the demand for ready-mix concrete, the demand for superplasticizers is expected to increase, globally.

APAC accounted for the largest market share and is projected to be the fastest-growing concrete superplasticizers market

APAC is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market of concrete superplasticizers. Its largest market share is owing to the presence of highly-populated countries, such as China and India. Developing countries in APAC, such as China and India, are the driving engines for the concrete superplasticizers market in the region. The APAC construction industry accounted for 55.0% of the global construction output. Factors such as growing megacities, rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and growing population are at the forefront of the rapid growth of the construction industry. Therefore, it is expected to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

Most active players in the concrete superplasticizers market:

Arkema (France), Sika (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Mapei (Italy), Kao Corporation (Japan), Enaspol (Czech Republic), Concrete Additives and Chemicals (India), Rhein-Chemotechnik (Germany), and Rain Carbon (US) are a few active players in the Concrete Superplasticizers Market.

