Concurrent Acquires WealthEngage in Latest Manifestation of Long-Term Growth Strategy

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concurrent, a partnership of elite independent advisors continues to be on track with its plans for aggressive growth this year with the acquisition of the WealthEngage team, a Miami-based advisory practice for newly independent advisors. Founded by Eddy Augsten, the addition of WealthEngage to Concurrent's roster will bring decades of experience in investment management and practice management to its common vision of accelerating business growth for independent advisors by transforming the client experience and driving growth.

"Our goal in building Concurrent has always been to attract outstanding advisors, who do everything in their power to help their clients achieve their dreams," said Mike Hlavek, Founding Partner, Concurrent. "With the addition of Eddy and Andrew to our home office, we've gained two strong professionals who understand how best to serve clients and as an added bonus have extensive experience in helping other advisors transition to independence."

Augsten spent most of his almost two decades in financial services as a trusted advisor to many of Florida's top wealth managers and financial advisors while working for firms including Principal Global Investors and Calvert Investments. As Managing Director, Eddy will assess advisors' needs in all areas of investment management and financial planning to develop best practices and support advisors in delivering an exceptional client experience. Improving practice management has been a major focus of his career and he will be working with Concurrent's network to make their businesses more efficient and to ensure that the industry's latest best practices are followed.

"When we first met the partners at Concurrent and they shared their vision, I felt like I was looking 10 years into the future," said Eddy Augsten, Founder of WealthEngage and Managing Director, Concurrent. "Concurrent's platform gives us the infrastructure, resources and thought leadership, allowing us to help advisors, who are industry leaders, elevate their practice and ultimately accelerate growth."

Also joining Concurrent, Andrew Gartrell, Registered Account Executive with WealthEngage, brings over 25 years of industry experience to Concurrent. He also now assumes the role of Director, Concurrent, where he will work closely with network advisors in local markets, implementing best practices in a customized approach and driving organic growth. He is also responsible for maintaining relationships with key asset management partners.

"At WealthEngage, we developed elegant processes that allowed our advisors to create a better experience for their high-net-worth clients while also maximizing the efficiency of their practices," added Andrew Gartrell, Account Executive at WealthEngage and Director, Concurrent.

"The addition of WealthEngage to the Concurrent family and of Eddy and Andrew to our team is in total alignment with our goals for this year," added Kevin McFarland, Founding Partner, Concurrent. "They're both outstanding advisors who not only do an exemplary job for their clients but will be of invaluable assistance in helping other advisors transition to independence with Concurrent."

About Concurrent

Concurrent ( concurrentadvisors.com ) is an advisor-owned partnership of elite independent advisors affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, who work together to realize a common vision of creating a superior client experience while growing their own practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, Concurrent was founded in 2016 and currently serves 100 advisors in 45 offices with approximately $6.8 billion in assets under management (AUM) and over $8 billion under advisement (as of 4/30/2020). Drawing upon their individual and unified strengths, our financial advisors leverage their collective scale to provide an attractive value proposition to both clients and other independent-minded advisors in a highly competitive and constantly evolving wealth management landscape.

Concurrent and its network of advisor teams are not registered broker/dealers or registered investment advisers.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $774 billion. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

