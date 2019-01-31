Concurrent Real-Time Announces Support for MSC Adams Modeling Software and VIRES VTD Simulation Tools

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concurrent Real-Time, a global provider of high-performance Linux solutions, today announced support for the popular MSC Adams multibody dynamics simulation software and VIRES Virtual Test Drive (VTD) on its SIMulation Workbench modeling environment. Together these products can greatly improve design efficiency of engineering projects while reducing development costs and time to market.

SIMulation Workbench

SIMulation Workbench is a powerful real-time, modeling environment that provides a complete framework for developing and executing real-time hardware-in-the-loop and man-in-the-loop simulations for automotive, aerospace, and defense applications. Its powerful GUI allows users to conveniently configure, start, stop, record and play back simulation runs. SIMulation Workbench provides fast, direct shared-memory-access to all of a simulation's parameters and signals. It enables complex multi-rate simulations to be run on a single multi-processor system utilizing any number of cores, delivering better performance when compared to legacy solutions.

"The combination of SIMulation Workbench and Adams is a big win-win for design engineers." says Ken Jackson, President and CEO of Concurrent Real-Time. Together, these widely-used simulation tools will take modeling performance and productivity to a new level. Both Adams models and VTD software can now leverage the real-time determinism of Concurrent platforms to improve product development in automotive projects such as advanced driver-assistance."

Adams Multibody Dynamics

Adams modeling software helps engineers to study the dynamics of moving parts, and how loads and forces are distributed throughout mechanical systems. Adams improves engineering productivity and reduces product development costs by enabling early system-level design validation. Engineers can evaluate and manage the complex interactions between disciplines including motion, structures, actuation and controls to better optimize product designs for performance, safety and comfort. Along with extensive analysis capabilities, Adams is optimized for large-scale problems, taking advantage of high-performance computing environments.

VIRES Virtual Test Drive

Virtual Test Drive (VTD) is a complete tool chain for the creation, configuration, presentation, and evaluation of virtual environments in the scope of road and rail based simulations. VTD is used for the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving systems as well as the core for training simulators, covering the full range from generation of 3D content to the simulation of complex traffic scenarios, and finally to the simulation of simplified or physically driven sensors. This open and modular package is used in SiL, DiL, ViL, and HiL applications and may also be operated as co-simulations including 3rd party custom packages.



About Concurrent Real-Time

Concurrent Real-Time is the industry's foremost provider of high-performance real-time computer systems, solutions and software for commercial and government markets. Its real-time Linux solutions deliver hard real-time performance in support of the world's most sophisticated hardware in-the-loop and man-in-the-loop simulation, high-speed data acquisition, process control and low-latency transaction processing applications. With over 50 years of experience in real-time solutions, Concurrent Real-Time provides sales and support from offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent-rt.com for further information.



About MSC Software

MSC Software is one of the ten original software companies and a global leader in helping product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods with simulation software and services. As a trusted partner, MSC Software helps companies improve quality, save time, and reduce costs associated with design and test of manufactured products. Academic institutions, researchers, and students employ MSC's technology to expand individual knowledge as well as expand the horizon of simulation. MSC Software employs 1,400 professionals in 20 countries. MSC Software was acquired by Hexagon AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) in 2017. For additional information about MSC Software's products and services, please visit: www.mscsoftware.com

About VIRES

Founded in 1996 and based in Bad Aibling, Germany, VIRES has evolved from being a mere Services company for 3d-content in the early days to a full-scale Product provider with attached Services. Their key product is the tool-suite VIRES Virtual Test Drive (VTD) around which a whole range of additional tools and services is centered. VIRES is a main contributor and partner in standardization projects for the automotive industry. Vires helped to establish the de-facto standards OpenDRIVE, OpenCRG and – as more recently – OpenSCENARIO. OpenDRIVE has laid the foundation for the standardization of Road Networks. OpenCRG established the standard of Road Surfaces. OpenSCENARIO will define the new standard for the definition of dynamic content. VIRES GmbH was acquired by Hexagon AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) in 2017 and has become part of the MSC Software division of Manufacturing Intelligence. For additional information about VIRES's products and services, please visit: www.vires.com



