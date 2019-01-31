Condo Offers Free Electricity & Airfare to PG&E Customers When They Move to Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsa Ventures, the developer of the FOURTH& Condos in Austin, TX, announced they would provide free electricity to PG&E customers if they buy a condo in their 102-unit building near downtown Austin. The announcement comes immediately after PG&E declared bankruptcy yesterday.

"With the mounting uncertainty PG&E customers must have (with substantial rate hikes), we want them to know we'll take care of them if they decide to relocate," says Scott Sproat, Director of Marketing & Project Sales for Capsa Ventures.

5-Star Austin Energy Green Building with 102-unit condos including 600 solar panels less than a mile to downtown Austin

The Austin condo development promotes responsible energy consumption and received a 5 (out of 5) star rating through the Austin Energy Green Building program, the nation's most successful sustainable building program. "We have a responsibility to be good stewards of the land we develop," says Rance Clouse, CEO of Capsa Ventures. "Through extensive pre-planning, our team was very intentional with the materials we included at FOURTH&." The New York Times even included FOURTH& in an article titled "The Many Faces of Innovation In U.S Cities."

With 600 solar panels on the roof, 100% LED lighting throughout and an extraordinary building envelope, anyone living here will see significantly reduced energy and water use. The condo project offers "Texas-sized" micro-loft (efficiency) units that are just over 500 square feet to two-bedroom, two and a half bath Urban Walk-Up units that are over 1,400 square feet. Pricing starts in the $250s for micro-loft units.

The offer includes a $500 voucher for airfare and all electricity bills for their new condo to be paid for 12 months when new residents purchase and move into any available unit.

Capsa Ventures, LLC, is an Austin-based real estate developer focused on creating sustainable urban projects in fast-growing medium-sized markets. Capsa founder, veteran real estate developer Rance Clouse, has a long history of creating modern buildings in Austin that are as green as they are beautiful. Among the firm's signature projects are the green townhomes Towns on Cumberland and the noted solar developments Pease Place and 904 West.

5-Star Austin Energy Green Building with 102-unit condos including 600 solar panels less than a mile to downtown Austin

