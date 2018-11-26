Condom Depot Announces 2019 World's Best Condom Award Winners

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Condom Depot, a leading international distributor of condoms and one of the nation's top educational resources for safer sex information, announced the winners of the 17th Annual World's Best Condoms Awards today. The company utilizes a strategic metrics system to determine the top 10 best condoms based on customer needs, product reviews, and an official condom testing group.

"Our mission has always been to promote the effectiveness and proper use of condoms to reduce the risk of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI's) and unwanted pregnancies. Over the last 17 years, we have gained invaluable insight to consumer needs during the research phase of our Annual World's Best Condom Awards," said John Fidi, Founder and CEO of Go Live Inc., the parent company of CondomDepot.com. "We want to educate consumers that safety should never be sacrificed for feeling. There have been vast improvements in condom manufacturing technology in recent years, and many of the new condoms on the market offer a much more intimate feeling than condoms of the past. The best feedback we receive each year is that our customers have found a new condom brand that is comfortable or makes the experience more pleasurable. Changing even one person's perception that condoms are an annoyance makes our awareness efforts worthwhile."

For the 17th consecutive year, the Okamoto Crown condom has made the best condoms list, while newcomers, such as ONE Vanish HyperThin and Beyond Seven Mega Big Boy, have quickly gained popularity amongst the masses.

About Condom Depot

Established in 1996, Florida-based CondomDepot.com has been the nation's leading source of safer sex products and information for over two decades. Condom Depot has revolutionized the way consumers shop for condoms online by providing informative condom buying guides and educational resources, ensuring they find the perfect fit for their needs.

