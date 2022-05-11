Condom Market Value to grow by USD 3.70 Billion | High demand expected in APAC | Technavio

Introduction and a brief overview of the in-depth analysis are included in the full report.

Market sizing approaches used for developing a comprehensive view of the market

Post pandemic recovery analysis

Analysis of the competitive structure and the market behavior of participants

Key market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis

Regional market analysis with a graphical representation of size, share, and trends for the year 2020

Factors that define market characteristics

See for yourself and understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue.

View Our Sample Report Here

Frequently asked questions about this report:

What is the forecasted growth in the condom market?

The global market size is expected to grow by USD 3.70 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8%.

What is the YOY growth rate of the condom market in 2021?

The global condom market observed a YOY growth rate of 7.47% in 2021.

Which material segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021?

Based on the material, the latex condom segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021.

Who are the key players in the market?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., Karex Berhad, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Okamoto Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Veru Inc are identified as the key players in the market.

What factors are driving the condom market growth?

The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Got more questions? Our analyst can help you find what you are looking for. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Competitive Analysis

The global condom market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of many local and well-established players. Vendors operating in the market are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and mergers and acquisitions with suppliers and distributors to compete in the market.

Some of the recent developments in the vendor landscape in terms of product launches and M&As include:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.: The company offers non-latex, large size, thin-textured, and other condoms through the brand Trojan.

Cupid Ltd.: The company offers male condoms, female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly, hand sanitizer, and hair removing cream.

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.: The company offers condoms, balloons, and related latex products, and shock absorbers, rotary dampers, and related industrial purpose buffer products.

Download a Report Sample to identify other vendors profiled in the full report.

This report can be customized as per your specific requirements. Our analysts can break down market segmentation for requested regions and segments. The report can also be customized to provide you with detailed profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and products offered by vendors.

This report can be customized to suit your business needs. Our analysts are available 24/5 round the clock to assist you with any queries. Speak To Our Analyst Now

Customers who bought this report also purchased:

Condom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., Karex Berhad, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Okamoto Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Veru Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Personal products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Material

6.3 Latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Latex - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Non-latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Non-latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Non-latex - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Material

7 Market Segmentation by Gender

7.1 Male

7.2 Female

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.8 Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

12.4 Cupid Ltd.

12.5 Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

12.6 Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.7 Karex Berhad

12.8 LELOi AB

12.9 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

12.10 Okamoto Inc.

12.11 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

12.12 Veru Inc

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

13.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio