Condor And Discover the World Join Forces To Grow Sales In USA & Canada

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Condor has engaged Discover to help grow travel agency sales in the USA and Canada by tapping into Discover's nationwide local sales teams and digital marketing expertise.

Discover will bring sales and marketing expertise, and extensive relationships developed over 2 decades in the USA & Canada, to the service of Condor to better penetrate opportunities outside of the scope of their Europe-based international sales team. Discover will strategically plan to expand sales by exploiting the potential of the "long tail" in USA & Canada.

"We are really excited to work with Condor to expand their reach and connect more of the trade in North America to Condor's network in the USA & Canada," said Ian Murray, Discover the World's CEO.

"The partnership with Discover the World North America was a logical step for us since we are working with the brand closely and successfully for many years in other major European markets. The new cooperation between our two brands will allow us to corner new segments and explore further commercial opportunities within the Condor business in North America," said Carsten Sasse, Condor's Head of Sales for Overseas Markets.

Condor's current 2021 flight schedule for 2021 connects Seattle and new JFK to Frankfurt with excellent connections to Europe and more than 80 destinations around the world. As their schedule returns to normalcy in 2022, flights are planned from Fairbanks, Anchorage, Whitehorse, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Toronto, Baltimore, Halifax, to Frankfurt with connections throughout Germany, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean.

Condor mainly operates the Boeing 767-300ER for long haul flights and offers both excellent onboard service and highly competitive pricing via the GDS. Agents can access even better availability and pricing for their clients by signing up for Condor's Agent Extranet via Discover the World's sales team.

Jane Clementino, Director of Discover Canada, adds, "Discover Canada is excited to be working with Condor Airlines as they introduce their 2022 flight schedule with flights to Frankfurt and beyond, from Vancouver, Whitehorse, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax. Flight schedules vary by gateway and seasonal May thru October. Canadians are looking forward to making travel plans for the future and Condor Airlines offers excellent service at a great price."

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

SOURCE Discover the World