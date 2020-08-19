Conductive Inks Market by Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conductive Inks Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Carbon/Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Conductive Polymer), Application (Photovoltaics, RFID, PCB, Membrane Switches, Displays, Thermal Heating), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conductive inks market size is projected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Increasing demand from emerging economies and the growing consumption of conductive inks from the electronic industry are creating growth opportunities for the market players. However, the increasing requirement for high-end technologies acts as a restraint to the growth of the market.

Conductive polymer inks segment is estimated to account for the fastest-growing market share during the forecast period.

The conductive polymer inks segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The electrical properties of the polymers can be customized according to the application through organic synthesis. These materials successfully combine the electrical properties of metals, such as low cost, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, with the advantages of polymers. The unique properties of conductive polymers help in providing better alternatives for cost-sensitive materials.

Photovoltaics is estimated to be the largest application of conductive inks.

Photovoltaics was the largest application of the market in 2018 due to the high demand for conductive inks in the PV application for screen printing technology. Rising energy costs, coupled with climate change, are increasing the dependency on renewable energy sources such as the PV photovoltaics technology, which captures the solar energy and transforms it into electricity through the PV effect.

The APAC conductive inks market is the largest and fastest-growing markets.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing conductive inks market. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for conductive inks from various applications such as

photovoltaics, RFID, displays, membrane switches, PCB, automotive, and others. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are strengthening the conductive inks market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Conductive Inks Market

4.2 APAC: Conductive Inks Market, By Application And Country In 2019

4.3 Conductive Inks Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Efficiency And Miniaturization Of Devices

5.2.1.2 New Applications In The Electronics Industry

5.2.1.2.1 Batteries

5.2.1.2.2 Fuel Cells

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement Of High-End Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development Of Cheaper Alternatives To Silver-Based Conductive Inks

5.2.3.2 Increased Investment For R&D In Nanomaterials

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost Of Silver-Based Conductive Inks

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.6 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Trends And Forecast Of Gdp Before Covid-19 Outbreak

5.4.2 Photovoltaics Industry

5.4.3 Production Statistics Of Automotive Industry 2019

5.4.4 Export Statistics Of Electronics Industry 2019

5.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On Conductive Inks Market

5.5.1 Disruption In Applications Of Conductive Inks

5.5.2 Covid-19 Impact On Chemical Industry



6 Conductive Inks Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silver-Based Conductive Inks

6.2.1 Silver Flakes

6.2.1.1 Rising Use Of Silver Flakes In Photovoltaics Application To Drive Their Demand

6.2.2 Silver Nanowire

6.2.2.1 Rising Use Of Silver Nanowire In Touchscreens, Photovoltaics, Bio-Sensors And Pcb To Drive Their Demand

6.2.3 Silver Nanoparticles

6.2.3.1 Increasing Use Of Flexible Electronics To Drive The Demand For Silver Nanoparticles

6.3 Copper-Based Conductive Inks

6.3.1 Copper Flakes

6.3.1.1 Increasing Demand For Copper Flakes In Screen Printing Applications To Drive The Demand In APAC

6.3.2 Copper Nanoparticles

6.3.2.1 Rising Demand For Rfid Application In APAC To Drive The Demand For Copper Nanoparticles

6.3.3 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles

6.3.3.1 Increasing Use Of Rfid In Smart Packaging To Drive Demand For Copper Oxide Nanoparticles In APAC

6.3.4 Silver-Coated Copper Nanoparticles

6.3.4.1 Reduced Oxidation Of Copper Nanoparticles Due To Silver Coating Is Driving The Use Of Silver-Coated Copper Nanoparticles In Various Applications In APAC

6.4 Conductive Polymer Inks

6.4.1 Wide Scale Use In Flexible Displays, Touchscreens, And Lcds Is Boosting The Market

6.5 Carbon Nanotube (Cnt) Inks

6.5.1 Low Power Consumption Makes Carbon Nanotube Inks Suitable For Use In Sensors

6.6 Carbon/Graphene Inks

6.6.1 Printed Electronics Industry Is Likely To Drive This Segment Of The Conductive Inks Market

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Gold-Based Inks

6.7.2 Aluminum-Based Inks

6.7.3 Nickel-Based Inks



7 Conductive Inks Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Photovoltaics (Pv)

7.2.1 Photovoltaics Applications To Drive The Silver Conductive Inks Market

7.3 Membrane Switches

7.3.1 Silver, Copper, And Dielectric Conductive Inks Are Widely Used In Membrane Switches

7.4 Displays

7.4.1 Silver Nanowire Conductive Inks Are Replacing Indium Tin Oxide In Flexible Displays

7.5 Automotives

7.5.1 Growing Focus On Lightweight Automobiles Is Contributing To The Conductive Inks Market Growth In The Automotives Segment

7.6 Bio-Sensors

7.6.1 Growing Use Of Sensors In Healthcare And Consumer Electronics Industries In Major Regions Is Driving Growth

7.7 Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid)

7.7.1 Smart Packaging For Consumer Goods Is Driving The Conductive Inks Market In The Rfid Application Segment

7.8 Printed Circuit Boards (Pcb)

7.8.1 APAC Is Estimated To Drive The Market In The Pcb Application Segment

7.9 Thermal Heating

7.9.1 The Use Of Conductive Inks Is Increasing In Different Thermal Heating Applications

7.10 Others



8 Conductive Inks Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 North America

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 New Product Launch

9.3.2 Partnership & Agreement

9.3.3 Merger & Acquisition

9.3.4 Expansion

9.4 Competitive Benchmarking



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Dupont

10.2 Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

10.3 Heraeus Holding Gmbh

10.4 Johnson Matthey

10.5 Sun Chemical Corporation

10.6 Poly-Ink

10.7 Novacentrix

10.8 Creative Materials Inc.

10.9 Kayaku Advanced Materials, Inc.

10.10 Vorbeck Materials

10.11 Additional Company Profiles

10.11.1 Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

10.11.2 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

10.11.3 Elephantech Inc.

10.11.4 Applied Nanotech

10.11.5 Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.

10.11.6 Cartesian Co.

10.11.7 Cima Nanotech Inc.

10.11.8 Colloidal Ink Co., Ltd.

10.11.9 Daicel Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

10.11.10 Inktec Corporation

10.11.11 Methode Electronics, Inc.

10.11.12 Parker Chomerics

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5136794/conductive-inks-market-by-type-silver-copper?utm_source=CI&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_code=55tv9j&utm_campaign=1427699+-+Conductive+Inks+Market+by+Type%2c+Application%2c+and+Region+-+Global+Forecast+to+2025&utm_exec=jamu273prd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

