Conductive Inks Market Worth $4.0 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Conductive Inks Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Carbon/Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Conductive Polymer), Application (Photovoltaics, RFID, PCB, Membrane Switches, Displays, Bio-Sensors, Thermal Heating), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Conductive Inks Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2019 to USD 4.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the conductive inks market can be attributed to the increasing usage of conductive inks in the electronic industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Conductive Inks Market"

134 – Tables

37 – Figures

159 – Pages

The silver conductive inks segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The silver conductive inks segment is projected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Apart from being a good conductor, silver offers a conductive native oxide layer, which usually forms on the surface, unlike other metals. With advancing technological advancements, conductive silver inks are compatible with almost every printing technique, such as inkjet, screen, gravure, and flexography. The various properties, which make silver a suitable candidate for the manufacturing e of conductive inks include strength, corrosion resistance, and unaffected by moisture resistance.

The RFID application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, RFID is projected to be the fastest-growing application of conductive inks during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for RFID in smart packaging. Many low-cost variants of RFIDs are being developed. The RFID system has the advantage of tracking long-distance communication between the tag and reader through ultra-high frequency (UHF) band. Hence, it is expected to witness high growth in the future.

APAC conductive inks market is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the leading Conductive Inks Market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the growing demand for conductive inks from various applications such as photovoltaics, RFID, PCB, membrane switches, displays, bio-sensors, thermal heating, and others. The growth of these end-uses is expected to consequently drive the demand for conductive inks.

DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US) are the key players operating in the conductive inks market.

