Conduent Earns 2018 Excellence in Learning Award from Brandon Hall Group

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), a digital interactions company, has earned a 2018 Excellence in Learning Award from the Brandon Hall Group for the development of an e-learning game for a global company.

The customer aims to propose a best-in-class performance management cycle to all employees, and train new employees on this cycle, identify its value to them, and inspire and motivate them to actively engage. To achieve these goals, the company's employees need an exciting, engaging way to learn.

The company selected Conduent to design and build a customized game. Within it, each learner must complete online adventure challenges at locations around the world where the company has a presence and earn badge segments as they progress. Learners are immersed in the content with a friendly e-host, audio narration, outdoor imagery, and top-quality visual and sound effects. This format coincided with the idea that when an employee participates in the performance management process, that individual is on a quest to grow performance capabilities.

"We are extremely proud to receive this recognition, and of the way that the e-learning game has transformed our customer's employees' perceptions of performance management," said Leo Blankenship, General Manager, Conduent, Learning Services. "At Conduent, we believe that offering employees new and personalized experiences can move the needle when it comes to employee satisfaction."

The Brandon Hall Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. The awards attract entrants from leading corporations around the world, as well as mid-market and smaller firms.

Conduent Learning Services is a global provider of learning business services.

