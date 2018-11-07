Conduent Transportation to Help Ease Driving Across Los Angeles County with New Tolling Technology

The eight-year contract extends Conduent's six-year relationship with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro). The company's new tolling platform will enable Metro to use enhanced analytics capabilities and build on the ExpressLanes project along the two busy interstates.

The upgrades will include the installation of overhead scanners and multi-protocol, automatic vehicle identification equipment that will correspond with transponders installed on commuters' vehicles. These upgrades will help to increase accuracy and overall performance of the ExpressLanes.

"Metro's sustained trust in us speaks to our shared commitment in providing citizens a safe transportation experience by using the latest digital interaction technology," said Mick Slattery, CEO, Conduent Transportation.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of public transportation and mobility solutions – including electronic toll collection, parking management, and advanced transit and safety systems – that offer automated, analytics-based and personalized services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 40 years and operates in 27 countries.

Click to Tweet

LinkedIn

About Conduent

Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated

Related Links

https://www.conduent.com

