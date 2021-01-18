Conext.me Partners with Western Technical College to Improve Educational Experience

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cloud-based Ed-tech software company, Conext.me, added Western Technical College to its growing list of college clients. Western Tech is the latest school to utilize the communication, e-sign and workflow platform-as-a-service solution for supporting students during COVID-19. Conext's bi-direction text based communications, e-signatures and no download video chat enables Western Tech's faculty and staff to continue educating their students regardless of their physical location.

Western Technical Students

Conext provides workforce efficiency software built specifically for the career, traditional and community college spaces. Conext's software enables Western Tech's employees to complete front and back office tasks regardless of their physical location. Conext offers smart AI enhanced work-flows that reduce repetitive tasks, gently nudge students to complete tasks and store completed documents within its software or automatically uploading into a schools SIS.

"Western Tech is an amazing school with leadership fully committed to providing students with the tools they need to succeed. We are so excited to help them deliver their online, hybrid, and campus based education programs. Most importantly, our software will help them find new jobs when they graduate," stated Mike O'Brien, CEO of Conext.me

Conext enables Western Tech's career services teams to manage job postings from employers, create job alerts from millions jobs imported every day and create resumes and visually stunning career websites for their students and graduates.

"We make a promise to every student. Conext helps us fulfill that promise regardless of where the student is physically. Conext enables us to communicate with students virtually via text, email, and video. We can continue delivering our programs to students online, as a online-offline hybrid, or on our campuses," stated Brad Kuykendall, CEO of Western Technical College.

Western Technical College is a fourth-generation, locally-owned college, proudly serving the El Paso community since 1970 with two campuses. Wester Technical offers both trade and allied medical programs that support the local region and beyond. Western Technical was recently honored with the Best of El Paso Award for 2020.

About Conext.me

Started in 2018 Conext.me is a platform-as-a-service software company built for the career and community college space. Its platform is designed to manage the workflows of your college's Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Accounts, Default Management, Career Services, Student Services, and Registrar teams. Conext eliminates most 3rd party communication, background check, e-signature, payment & alumni management software while integrating with most of the popular student information systems.

From creating AI Chatbots to managing intern/extern timesheets, Career Conext is built to automate many tedious, low-value, error-prone tasks.

Contact:

Mike O'Brien

+1 858 869 1663

[email protected]

SOURCE Conext.me