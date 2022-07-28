Conexus boosts travel with value-packed roaming offers

MANILA, Philippines, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more countries reopen their borders and restart their tourism industries, members of Conexus Mobile Alliance are enabling their traveling customers with more value-packed roaming offers.

"2022 marks the onset of revenge travel as travellers make up for lost time with bigger travel plans and longer holidays. Conexus members are at the forefront of enabling this resurgence by giving our customers more value for their money," said Katrina Luna-Abelarde, Conexus Board Chairman and First Vice President and Deputy CTO/Head, Transformation Office at PLDT, the Philippines' largest integrated telecommunications company and parent company of Conexus member Smart Communications.

Subscribers of FET roaming in Conexus countries/regions can get one day free when they buy multiple-day plans for data. Customers traveling to HK, Macau, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam can get the $99 offer, whereas customers roaming in Japan can buy the $199 offer until August.

KT subscribers roaming in Conexus countries/regions will get more available data with their purchase of multiple-day plans starting mid-July. KT has rolled out this promo adding 1GB for customers traveling to 116 countries/regions, including HK, Macau, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Smart customers roaming in HK, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can get the GigaRoam Asia Plan for Php999, which includes 3GB open access data valid for 10 days. Smart subscribers just need to latch onto Conexus roaming partners. The roaming plan will also work even if subscribers move countries/regions within ten days, as long as they roam with a Conexus roaming partner. These roaming packages can be purchased via roam.smart.com.ph. Promo runs until end-2022.

StarHub subscribers can buy the DataTravel Plan to get double the amount of roaming data until end-July 2022. These include the DataTravel Asia-Pacific bundles and the DataTravel-Global bundles.

True customers roaming in Japan and South Korea can buy the Travel SIM to get more free data. For THB399, subscribers purchasing TRAVEL SIM Japan and South Korea for 10 days also get free 4GB data roaming. Promo runs from July until end-September 2022.

True customers roaming in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Macau, HK, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia and 84 other countries/regions can also purchase the Travel Asia Data Roaming Pack 7GB 10 Days and TRAVEL World Data Pack Roaming 7GB 15 Days via iService Application to get free 3GB data roaming for THB399 and THB899, from today until end-2022.

