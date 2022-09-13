Confectionery Fillings Market to surpass $150 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the confectionery fillings industry are ADM, Barry Callebaut, CQC, Zealandia, AAK AB, Parker Products, Prosto Petro Group, Cargill Inc., Belgostar, Zentis GmbH & Co. KG, The Emsland Group., CMS Ontario Ltd., Olenex Sàrl, Bakels and Bunge Loders Croklaan.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confectionery Fillings Market is projected to exceed USD 150 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Both, fruit and non-fruit based confectionery fillings are gaining popularity among consumers looking for healthy confectionery products with high nutritional value. New trends in the fast-food sector have also accelerated the use of different fillings like peanut butter jelly, and chocolate spreads in confectionery products. In recent years, Hazelnut flavors and fillings have grown popular across chocolates and other popular offerings.

Rising consumer demand for reviving classic nut-flavored products has encouraged confectionery brands to develop new fillings that consist of almonds, pistachios, and other nuts. In December 2021, Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company Lindt introduced a new range of Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with pistachio filling. It represents the consistent need for understanding and developing suitable products to meet diverse consumer tastes, while fillings producers aim to strengthen their market position.

Confectionery fillings market from sugar confectionery segment could be value at over USD 13 billion by 2030. Retailers and consumers are increasingly inclining toward premium sugar confectioneries such as hard candies, fondants, creams, toffee, caramel, and pastes.

A rise in the sales of sugar candy across countries like the U.S and Canada will offer opportunities for sugar confectionery brands over the coming years. According to National Confectioners Association, in 2021, around USD 36.9 billion was recorded from candy sales through retail, bookstores, airports and vending machines in the U.S.

Nut-based confectionery fillings market share will be over USD 40 billion by 2030, states the new study. These products are useful in manufacturing chocolate and bakery confectioneries to offer innovative tastes for consumers. Different varieties of nut-based fillings are suitable for fresh and frozen food applications. High demand for nut-based confectioneries and increased access to new products across convenience stores, e-commerce platforms & supermarkets will bolster the industry trends.

Hypermarkets and supermarket distribution channels are expected to emerge as key revenue-generating segments for the global confectionery fillings industry. While online grocery shopping and e-commerce gained substantial popularity, supermarkets have also recovered considerably after the COVID-19 pandemic. These stores offer a broad spectrum of products under one roof, thereby catering to a variety of consumer needs right from raw ingredients to packaged goods.

Hypermarkets and supermarket distribution channels are expected to emerge as key revenue-generating segments for the global confectionery fillings industry. While online grocery shopping and e-commerce gained substantial popularity, supermarkets have also recovered considerably after the COVID-19 pandemic. These stores offer a broad spectrum of products under one roof, thereby catering to a variety of consumer needs right from raw ingredients to packaged goods.

Hypermarts provide various discounts & offers and a lucrative environment for new startups to introduce novel products based on sweet fillings. In September 2022, Tesco, UK's biggest supermarket, launched a new in-store concept called 'The Bakery' across six stores on a trial basis. The experimental bakery setup will expand the reach of its cookies, muffins, and doughnuts, along with a range of other treats to a wider consumer base.

Middle East & Africa confectionery fillings market share is projected to witness over 3.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Surging demand and sales of chocolate and sweet products will support introduction of new brands in the region. Countries across MEA are among the largest consumers of confectioneries filled with nuts and dates. The travel and tourism sector in nations such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and others will facilitate higher sales of premium confectionery offerings. Gradual rise in disposable incomes among developing economies in Africa could present growth prospects for chocolate and bakery product manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global confectionery fillings market is inclusive of organizations such as ADM, Barry Callebaut, CQC, ZeelaIndia, AAK AB, Parker Products, Prosto Petro Group, Cargill Inc., Zentis GmbH & Co. KG, Belgostar, The Emsland Group., Olenex Sàrl, Bakels, CMS Ontario Ltd., and Bunge Loders Croklaan. These companies are seeking business expansion opportunities via investments and collaborations.

