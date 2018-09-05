Confectionery Industry Drives American Economy, Supports More than 600,000 Jobs Nationwide

"The candy industry is a bright spot in the U.S. economy, fueling the American economy to the effect of more than $44 billion," John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. "The industry spans the entire country – with nearly 1,300 manufacturing facilities in all 50 states, American workers are creating American products in American towns and cities. We're providing good-paying jobs in the communities where our members work and live. That's what we call the power of sweet."

This report comes as leaders of top confectionery companies are in Washington for NCA's 2018 Washington Forum, an annual fly-in program that connects industry leadership to members of Congress, government officials and other stakeholders. Confectionery executives will spend time on Capitol Hill advocating for the industry, sharing this new economic impact data, and sharing their personal stories of engagement with the communities in which they live and work.

In conjunction with the report, NCA has updated their dedicated economic impact digital hub, PowerOfSweet.com. This online resource provides more information about the industry's impact at the national, state and community levels, including an interactive map that provides a deep dive into the data behind the economic impact. The research for NCA's report was conducted by John Dunham & Associates, a New York-based economic research firm.

"American economic output and job creation are an important contribution of the American confectionery industry," John Dunham, managing partner of John Dunham & Associates, said. "Chocolate and candy companies provide for $35 billion in retail sales, $13.3 billion in total taxes paid and $1.8 billion in manufacturing exports. Additionally, the fact that there are 10 jobs in retail, supplier and ancillary industries supported by each confectionery manufacturing employee cannot be ignored – these companies are creating jobs in hundreds of different industries."

Beyond economic impact, America's leading chocolate and candy companies are committed to community engagement, responsible marketing and assisting consumers in managing their sugar intake. Confectioners are a vital piece of the American economy, as they have been manufacturing some of the world's most iconic brands for decades.

Beyond economic impact, America's leading chocolate and candy companies are committed to community engagement, responsible marketing and assisting consumers in managing their sugar intake. Confectioners are a vital piece of the American economy, as they have been manufacturing some of the world's most iconic brands for decades.

