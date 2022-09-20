Confectionery Market Size in US to Grow by USD 8.35 billion, American Licorice Co. and Anthony Thomas Candy Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Sep 20, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Confectionery Market in US by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Product (chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, and gum confectionery) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the confectionery market size in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.35 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
The seasonal demand for confectioneries and the increasing demand for premium chocolates are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent rules and regulations will challenge market growth.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
The confectionery market in the US has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, and gum confectionery). By distribution channel, the offline segment will be the largest market share growth during the forecast period. The offline segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and drug stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets constitute the most important distribution channel for confectionery in the US. They are the main distribution channels for confectionery products in the US, mainly owing to the growth of the organized retail sector.
View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
The confectionery market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market. American Licorice Co., Anthony Thomas Candy Co., Ashers Chocolate Co., Candyrific, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Elmer Chocolate, Ferrero International, Ford Gum Inc., GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Jelly Belly, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Madelaine Chocolate Co., Tootsie Roll Industries Inc., Zachary Confections, Inc, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- American Licorice Co. - The company offers sour punch strawberry bites, which are designed as candies to be served at children's birthday parties.
- Anthony Thomas Candy Co. - The company offers supreme assortment dark chocolates, which are designed as confectionary items to be served as sweets for special occasions.
- Ashers Chocolate Co. - The company offers Assorted Dark Milk Chocolates, which are designed as a gift item for special occasions.
- Candyrific - The company offers Looney Tunes candy poppers, which are designed as sweet candies to be served at children's birthday parties.
- Elmer Chocolate - The company offers milk-based dark chocolates, which are made from cocoa beans and are designed to be served as sweet confectionary items for special occasions such as birthday events and Valentine's Day.
Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs
Confectionery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The confectionery market share is expected to increase by USD 61.69 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Chocolate Confectionery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The chocolate confectionery market share is expected to increase by USD 30.28 million from 2020 to 2025.
|
Confectionery Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 8.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.23
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Licorice Co., Anthony Thomas Candy Co., Ashers Chocolate Co., Candyrific, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Elmer Chocolate, Ferrero International, Ford Gum Inc., GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Jelly Belly, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Madelaine Chocolate Co., Tootsie Roll Industries Inc., and Zachary Confections, Inc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Chocolate confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Chocolate confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Chocolate confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Chocolate confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Chocolate confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Sugar confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Sugar confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Sugar confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Sugar confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Sugar confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Gum confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Gum confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Gum confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Gum confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Gum confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 57: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 American Licorice Co.
- Exhibit 59: American Licorice Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: American Licorice Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 61: American Licorice Co. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Anthony Thomas Candy Co.
- Exhibit 62: Anthony Thomas Candy Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Anthony Thomas Candy Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 64: Anthony Thomas Candy Co. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Ashers Chocolate Co.
- Exhibit 65: Ashers Chocolate Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Ashers Chocolate Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 67: Ashers Chocolate Co. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Candyrific
- Exhibit 68: Candyrific - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Candyrific - Product / Service
- Exhibit 70: Candyrific - Key offerings
- 10.7 Elmer Chocolate
- Exhibit 71: Elmer Chocolate - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Elmer Chocolate - Product / Service
- Exhibit 73: Elmer Chocolate - Key offerings
- 10.8 Ferrero International
- Exhibit 74: Ferrero International - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Ferrero International - Product / Service
- Exhibit 76: Ferrero International - Key offerings
- 10.9 Ford Gum Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Ford Gum Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Ford Gum Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 79: Ford Gum Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc.
- Exhibit 80: GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 82: GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Hormel Foods Corp.
- Exhibit 83: Hormel Foods Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Hormel Foods Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Hormel Foods Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Lindt and Sprungli AG
- Exhibit 88: Lindt and Sprungli AG - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Lindt and Sprungli AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Lindt and Sprungli AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 93: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 94: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article