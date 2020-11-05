Conference Better Using AI for Making Notes

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PINNA, a startup in Artificial Intelligence applications, announced today the launch of a new application TRANSCRIBE.AI that automatically transcribes your calls, so you don't need to take notes during meetings. Works excellent with Zoom , WebEx , GOTOMEETING , Join.me , RingCentral and other web-conferencing platforms. It is also useful for transcribing any videos, training, etc. TRANSCRIBE.AI is designed with privacy in mind - No transcription or recording is stored in the cloud. All transcriptions and recordings stay on your computer. TRANSCRIBE.AI is also available in offline mode where no data is sent to the cloud even for the transcription!

"If you're like most people, writing and listening at the same time doesn't come naturally. As much as we like to think otherwise, the brain doesn't multitask well when asked to focus on two tasks simultaneously. We've all experienced this obstacle first-hand, missing out on important information in our attempt to capture each concept on paper. However, we all still scramble to take down notes during important lectures, meetings, and discussions. Using Transcribe.AI, you never miss a word," said Josias Orlando, Director of Engineering for Pinna.

"Paying attention to every word in a meeting is sometimes difficult. Transcribe.ai converts speech to text in real-time as you speak, so you can always be on top of the conversation. This is useful as now you can focus on listening and not making notes," said Tobias Englund, Country Manager USA and Canada Cyber Security, Sectra.com. "As a cybersecurity company, I like their OFFLINE mode so that no data leaves the computer. The last thing you want is your calls data stored in the cloud."

"We are a remote worker company, and not using Zoom ( https://zoom.us ), Google Meet ( https://meet.google.com ) or Webex ( https://webex.com ) is not an option. Transcribe.ai helps our engineers to focus on meetings and not on making notes. We also use transcribe.ai for all our interviews so that all interviewers have up-to-date information of what other interviewers have asked questions," said Ronak Barot, CEO of PIRI.AI , a global network of top-quality engineers and AI assistants – you can hire on demand.

