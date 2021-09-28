Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations Denounces New York Times for Alleged Censorship

New York Times accused of censorship by Italian American community over historical Columbus ad Tweet this

In their response to COPOMIAO, the New York Times provided incorrect information regarding Columbus's treatment of Native Americans that has been disproven by several scholars on the subject. The response also incorrectly stated that Columbus Day observances cannot be linked to the 1891 lynching of 11 Italian Americans in New Orleans, despite evidence to the contrary.

"Many Italian Americans believe that The New York Times has a lengthy history of insensitivity toward our community," said Basil M. Russo, president, Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations. "This began with an editorial applauding the 1891 lynching of 11 Italian immigrants and continues to this day with the Times' unwillingness to allow our community the opportunity to defend our history and heritage."

COPOMIAO urges Americans of all races and ethnicities to examine the current discussions surrounding Christopher Columbus, especially the misinformation that has been promoted in recent years due to works such as Howard Zinn's A People's History of the United States. For more information and to view the Columbus ad in question, visit www.copomiao.org/history.

About the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations

The Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (COPOMIAO), headquartered in New York City, represents 50 of the largest and most influential fraternal, educational, and anti-defamation organizations in the Italian American community. Its primary mission is to preserve and promote the heritage, history, culture and values of Italian Americans for the benefit of current and future generations. For more information, visit www.copomiao.org.

