Conference USA Partners with VICIS to Bring Conference-Wide Access to Top-Rated Football Helmet

Conference USA and VICIS today announced a partnership to extend access to the VICIS ZERO1 conference-wide and educate football players on the latest safety advancements in sports equipment.

The VICIS ZERO1 recently ranked first for the third consecutive year in the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA)'s Helmet Performance Testing, which assesses the performance of all helmets used in the NFL to determine their ability to best reduce the severity of head impacts at the professional level. The ZERO1 outperformed 33 other helmets tested. The ZERO1 is also top-rated in VIRGINIA TECH® Helmet Ratings™ for collegiate and high school play.

"Student-athlete health and safety is extremely important to us," said Conference USA Commissioner, Judy MacLeod. "VICIS has continuously proven to be a leader in the industry and we are excited to be able to offer their top-rated helmets and education to our members."

Through the partnership, Conference USA head football coaches, trainers and equipment managers will have access to on-field safety-related educational seminars provided by VICIS personnel, as well as receive significant discounts towards the purchase of helmets and accessories, all with the focus of improving student-athlete safety in the sport of football.

"We are proud to partner with Commissioner MacLeod and Conference USA to provide more access to and education around the safest possible equipment," said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. "We look forward to working together this upcoming season and beyond."

The most technologically advanced helmet available, the ZERO1 features a deformable outer shell and a unique columnar layer designed to slow impact forces while enhancing players performance. Players from more than 1,200 high school programs and 150 professional and college teams have embraced the ZERO1.

ABOUT CONFERENCE USA

Conference USA is an NCAA Division I athletic conference based in Dallas, Texas, that services 14 institutions of higher education – Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Old Dominion, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP, UTSA and WKU. Now in its third decade, Conference USA has adapted to the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics with an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity and leadership in competition, academics and community.

ABOUT VICIS

Founded in 2013, VICIS' mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. Since its launch in 2017, the ZERO1 football helmet has consistently ranked first in NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing and was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions. VICIS' recently launched ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is the first football helmet specifically optimized for kids and is the best testing football helmet in the VIRGINIA TECH® YOUTH HELMET RATINGS™ . Named one of Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies, VICIS is funded and advised by current and former professional athletes such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jerry Rice, and Roger Staubach, as well as experts in neurosurgery, sports and pediatric medicine. For more information, visit www.vicis.com.

