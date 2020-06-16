Confidence Therapist and Authentic dating strategist shares three reasons why settling right now might be beneficial to your love life

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidence therapist and authentic dating strategist Kimmy Seltzer, founder of Charisma Quotient LLC, explains why settling might be best right now. There was a time when you swept left on someone who was a vegetarian. Perhaps it was a deal breaker that the guy you started dating wasn't a great texter so you break it off saying you want someone who communicates better.

And all the while, your loved ones are telling you that you should never settle.

Then the pandemic hits, the world is in disarray and you are quarantined for months. Suddenly, you are left with a different perspective and value things you ignored before. You decide in the end that maybe you should settle.

Settling refers to letting go of things that are important to who you are and what you believe in. But what if what is important to you and what you believe in changes and shifts?

Three reasons why settling right now might be beneficial to your love life.

Beyond Shiny Objects

In your life before, there were many choices and a lot of distractions. You might have gotten distracted by things without paying attention to what is really important. By settling in, you are now forced to look at things with deeper meaning and value.

Cherish What You Have

You might have taken a lot for granted. The "disposable" mentality has shifted to being grateful for things you see in potential partners. You can take the time now to notice positive qualities to strengthen the connection.

Working Through Things

Things that used to be a big deal might not be now. Instead, you can let little things go and focus on communicating the valuable things in a relationship.

Seltzer explains, "By settling, you are not giving up who you are but rather shifting your perspective with what is important to you currently. Ultimately, this could provide an opportunity to create deeper and more meaningful connections with someone special."

Kimmy Seltzer is a Confidence Therapist and Authentic Dating Strategist implementing targeted style, emotional and social intelligence to your life. Kimmy also hosts The Charisma Quotient Podcast.

