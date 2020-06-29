Confidential Computing Membership Grows 60 Percent within Nine Months of Formation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Confidential Computing Consortium, a Linux Foundation project and community dedicated to defining and accelerating the adoption of confidential computing, today announced Accenture, AMD, Anjuna, Anqlave, Cosmian, iExec, IoTeX, NVIDIA, and R3 have joined as members of the Confidential Computing Consortium to contribute to the adoption of Confidential Computing.

"In the past five months, we've added ten new members including a preeminent consultancy, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, and a pioneer in graphics processing," said Stephen Walli, Governing Board Chair, Confidential Computing Consortium. "This is a brilliant group of innovative companies that has come together to solve one of the key challenges in information security; protecting applications and data while in use."

Today, data is often encrypted at rest in storage and in transit across the network, but not while in use in memory. Additionally, the ability to protect data and code is limited in conventional computing infrastructure. Organizations that handle sensitive data such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII), financial data, or health information need to mitigate threats that target the confidentiality and integrity of the applications and data in system memory.

Confidential Computing protects data in use by performing computation in a hardware-based Trusted Execution Environment. These secure and isolated environments prevent unauthorized access or modification of applications and data while in use, thereby increasing the security assurances for organizations that manage sensitive and regulated data. Confidential Computing protects applications and data from breaches, malicious actors and insider threats, while providing the portability to move sensitive workloads between on-premises data centers, public cloud and the edge.

While confidential computing can protect many types of applications and data, confidential computing technology provides a secure platform for multiple parties to combine, analyze and learn from sensitive data without exposing the data or machine learning algorithms to the other party. Often referred to as multi-party computing, federated learning or privacy-preserving analytics, confidential computing can unlock the power of sensitive data by enabling collaboration while preserving privacy and compliance.

Founding Members of the Confidential Computing Consortium Include:

Alibaba, Arm, Google Cloud, Baidu, ByteDance, decentriq, Fortanix, Huawei, Intel, Kindite, Microsoft, Oasis Labs, Oracle, Red Hat, Swisscom, Tencent and VMware.

Confidential Computing Consortium Resources:

New Member Quotes

Website

Whitepaper – Confidential Computing: Hardware-Based Trusted Execution for Applications and Data

Confidential Computing Consortium Open Source Projects

Twitter: https://twitter.com/confidentialc2

About the Confidential Computing Consortium

The Confidential Computing Consortium brings together hardware vendors, cloud providers, and software developers to accelerate the adoption of Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technologies and standards. The consortium supports open source projects that advance the use of hardware-based TEEs. For more information, please visit: https://confidentialcomputing.io

Media Contact:

Seth Knox

Outreach Committee Chair

Confidential Computing Consortium

[email protected]

SOURCE Confidential Computing Consortium