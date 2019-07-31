Confidus Investment Partners Makes Strategic Investment in EvoluteIQ

LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidus Investment Partners AB today announced that it has concluded an agreement to acquire an equity stake in EvoluteIQ, a London-based Intelligent Automation business.

Peter Dahlgren will join the Board of Directors as the Chairman.

EvoluteIQ is an Intelligent Automation player with a technology platform that accelerates the adoption of leading RPA & AI technologies across industries. EvoluteIQ's 'Absolute Automation' offering covers the process modernisation, the e.IQ technology platform, implementation of RPA & AI technologies and managed 'BOT Farms'.

Peter Dahlgren, Co-Founder, Confidus, said:

"The philosophy of Confidus is to invest in high value and exclusive companies that we can help build with the management team. The AI & Automation space is becoming mainstream and core to businesses globally. We have been very impressed with e.IQ platform and the automation services that the evoluteIQ team is building. This is very core to the changes that many industries are going through, and we are excited to be a part of this journey with a very talented management team."

Sameet Gupte, CEO, EvoluteIQ, said:

"We are excited to have Confidus Investment Partners AB join us on our journey of helping enterprises automate their business. We are humbled to have Peter join the board as the Chairman. Having led Banks like Nordnet as the CEO through their Digital and Automation transformation and been on the Executive Board of SEB Bank, he brings an invaluable perspective to automation which will be very beneficial to us."

EvoluteIQ will be using this infusion of funds to invest further into the R&D centre in Bangalore to enhance the e.IQ platform and further ramp up the sales and delivery operations in Nordics & Singapore. Currently EvoluteIQ has operations in USA, UK, Sweden and India.

About EvoluteIQ Limited

EvoluteIQ is a privately held Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) company that is focused on providing productised business solutions leveraging the power of RPA, AI and ML technologies. Carved out of the Quadwave Consulting group to exclusively focus on intelligent automation, evoluteIQ is headquartered out of London, United Kingdom with offices in California, USA & Bangalore, India.

About Confidus Investment Partners AB

Confidus is a niche Private Equity based out of Stockholm, Sweden focused on investing in innovative and disruptive companies across industries. With a very exclusive approach Confidus works alongside founders and management teams of businesses, that combine long-term transformational potential with solid short-term impact. With a strong focus on business fundamentals, we help our portfolio companies accelerate growth and realise their full potential.

