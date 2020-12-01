Confie Named Top Independent U.S. Insurance Agency, Unveils New Branding

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of being named the Top Personal Lines Insurance Independent Agency in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year by Insurance Journal, today Confie – the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S. – introduced a new logo mark and website, showcasing the company's industry leadership and innovation within non-standard and standard markets.

Confie topped the rankings when Insurance Journal released its annual Top 50 Personal Lines Leaders list based upon fiscal year 2019 personal lines property/casualty revenue and written premium figures from independent insurance agencies and brokerages.

"We are proud to be named the top personal lines agency for a fifth year in a row," CEO Cesar Soriano said. "Providing more than a million customers a year with peace of mind in their coverage. This honor really speaks to our thousands of team members who continuously put our customers first, and our ability to serve our customers wherever they are with our innovative technology."

The company concurrently released a new logo and refreshed corporate website. Diverging from the playful approach recently popular in the category, Confie's new logo features a clean design with three interlocking blue chevrons in a circular motion.

"With our new brand mark and website, we wanted to better reflect who we are today," noted Chief Marketing Officer Joshua Marder. "We offer the right range of product choices, affordable cost, and convenient ways to meet our customers' needs. We are not just an insurance technology company or a growth leader. At the core, we are focused on great customer relationships. We earn customer loyalty and trust through the relationships our team members build every day."

The new Confie.com site is bright and inviting, with a streamlined design that showcases Confie's family of brands including Freeway Insurance, InsureOne and Bluefire Insurance among others. The site highlights the modern framework of the company that launched in 2008 and has since acquired and grown nearly 140 insurers, brokers and agencies.

In the coming months, Confie will transition to what Soriano calls "Confie 3.0," comprised of several major initiatives focused on maintaining the company's industry leadership. The pillars of Confie 3.0 include:

Unveiling enhancements to their current roadmap for growth strategy that will build on Confie's existing growth model and align with their improvements for customer experience.

Continuing to expand physical locations (nearly 750 nationally) and product offerings, becoming a one-stop shop for customers;

Launching a breakthrough online solution to the marketplace.

"We are an industry leader, innovative and constantly improving, and steadfast in our core values," added Soriano. "The new logo and website stand as a symbol of all our business units as well as our promise to deliver cost, choice, and convenience for every customer."

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines insurance. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, a managing general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's goal is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners . For more information about Confie, please visit Confie.com.

