Confie Ranks #1 Personal Lines Agency for 2018 by Insurance Journal West for the third year in a row

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, a national provider of personal and small commercial lines insurance, captured the #1 spot for the third year in a row in the annual Top 50 Personal Lines Leaders report by Insurance Journal West.

The prestigious list, published in the national edition of Insurance Journal on November 18, 2018, was ranked by total 2018 revenue for personal lines independent agencies and brokerages. The journal is the nation's foremost publication for independent insurance agents and brokers.

"We're honored to be recognized once again as the leader in our industry, and we look forward to an even more robust 2019," said Confie Chief Executive Officer Cesar Soriano.

The company has more than 4,000 employees and nearly 800 offices in 21 states, and is one of the largest and fastest-growing privately-owned insurance brokers in the U.S.

"We have had a landmark year with many milestones," Soriano said. "Strengthened by a successful refinancing effort, we redoubled our focus on strategic, sustained growth. Our commitment to a winning culture played out in an unprecedented level of community service. Above all, we have not – and will not – lose sight of our aspiration: to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind."

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. The experienced Confie management team continues to build Confie's portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages. Today, Confie has nearly 800 retail locations. The company has leading market positions in California, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Illinois, Alabama, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana, Indiana and New Mexico and expects to continue its expansion in those and other states. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.

SOURCE Confie

Related Links

http://www.confie.com

