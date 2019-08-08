Confirm BioSciences Continues to Bolster its Global Sales Team with New Executive Appointments

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirm BioSciences, a leading developer of high-quality diagnostic testing and health and wellness solutions, today announced the addition of two key executive appointments to its global sales team, bringing to the group vast expertise across both strategic and enterprise sales in the diagnostics, drug testing and workplace screening sectors. Scott Dickinson has been named vice president of strategic sales and Chris Gulsvig has been named vice president of enterprise sales. The hire of these new leaders will help bolster the company's experience, strengthen the team's sales capabilities and position Confirm BioSciences for continued success for the remainder of 2019 and beyond.

"To have industry veterans of this caliber join our sales leadership team speaks volumes to our company's recent growth and promising future trajectory," said Zeynep Ilgaz, president and chief executive officer of Confirm BioSciences. "As we continue to build our company and offerings, particularly in the corporate screening solutions and health and wellness arenas, both Scott and Chris will be instrumental in helping our customers realize the full potential and value of our existing products and services, as well as those to come."

The addition of Mr. Dickinson brings to the company a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of sales and business development experience in the diagnostics, background screening, and drug testing industries. Mr. Dickinson will connect Confirm BioSciences' innovative products and unique delivery platforms with targeted strategic channel partners. Prior to joining Confirm BioSciences, Mr. Dickinson served as the vice president of market development at VeriScreen, where he led business and market development efforts. Previously, he was the vice president of business development at Emerge Diagnostics and eScreen. Before joining eScreen, Mr. Dickinson worked as a sales director at First Advantage following several years serving in the same role at Quest Diagnostics. Mr. Dickinson began his career at GlaxoSmithKline, where he held multiple international executive leadership positions spanning business development, human resources development, and global operations development. Mr. Dickinson received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Yale University.

The appointment of Mr. Gulsvig brings to the company an entrepreneurial leader with over a decade of sales and commercial development experience in point-of-care diagnostic testing, drug testing, and healthcare solutions. In his new role, Mr. Gulsvig will oversee the building and maintaining of key relationships with enterprise partners. Prior to joining Confirm BioSciences, Mr. Gulsvig served as vice president of sales at DTIB, where he established infrastructure and implemented systems to support the success and growth of the sales and marketing functions. Prior, he held several positions at Alere Inc., most recently working as the senior manager of commercial development, until the company's acquisition by Abbott Laboratories in October 2017. Mr. Gulsvig began his strong sales career as an account manager at McKesson Medical-Surgical and obtained a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota.

About Confirm BioSciences

Confirm BioSciences is a pioneer in high-quality diagnostic testing and health and wellness solutions for both the corporate community and individual consumers. The company's product portfolio ranges from instant and lab-based testing solutions for drugs of abuse, including HairConfirm® (hair-based) and Drug Confirm® (urine-based), to HealthConfirm®, a line of tests that measure key hormones, vitamins, neurotransmitters and more, with all results delivered in user-friendly reports. As experts in the drug testing and health & wellness markets, Confirm BioSciences prides itself in supporting various organizations and projects that help individuals and families create drug-free, healthy, and happy homes. Confirm BioSciences is headquartered in San Diego, California. For company information, visit http://www.confirmbiosciences.com.

