Confirmation Announces Partnership with De Surinaamsche Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmation announced today that De Surinaamsche Bank (DSB) is joining its global network. Effective November 1, 2018, auditors can send confirmation requests electronically to DSB through Confirmation.

Confirmation is the online platform trusted by nearly a million auditors, bankers, lawyers, and creditors around the globe to quickly and securely verify sensitive financial data.

"Our partnership with DSB will help auditors across the Dutch Caribbean take control of the confirmation process," says Chris Schellhorn, CEO of Confirmation. "As the global demand for our service continues to grow, we are thrilled to have DSB, a Suriname market leader, join our network."

Confirmation's global network includes more than 16,000 auditors and 4,000 responding banks and departments. DSB is the first bank in Suriname to join Confirmation's platform.

"With this step we are taking the lead in driving innovation, eliminating the paper-based process, and reducing the risk of errors, while increasing our service for our clients and stakeholders," says Ashna Kamta, Department Manager Contracts & Administration of DSB. "Our staff is now able to utilize technology to process auditors' confirmation requests effectively and efficiently."

Confirmation's services are available within the Dutch Caribbean and Suriname through Global International Management, LLC.

"We are very proud that we can help DSB and local auditors embrace technology, automate routine tasks, and combat fraud by using Confirmation's modern and secure platform," says Rocher Cyrus, CPA, CGMA, Managing Director of Global International Management, LLC.

"The Confirmation platform provides measurable value to financial institutions, accounting firms, and their mutual clients," says Mark Portanova, Confirmation's Vice President of Sales for the Americas. "Transitioning away from paper to our easy-to-use online solution results in faster, more accurate responses and improved data security."

About Confirmation

Confirmation is the digital platform and global network trusted by audit firms, banks, law firms, and credit managers to quickly and securely verify financial data. As the inventor of electronic confirmations in 2000, we reshaped and modernized the audit confirmation process. Today, Confirmation helps nearly a million clients across 160 countries confirm more than $1 trillion USD in financial data every year. Learn more at Confirmation.com

