Confirmed360 Joins Chargers LUX to Further Elevate Exclusive Membership Offering

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmed360 announced today a partnership with Chargers LUX, further elevating the Los Angeles Chargers' premium fan experience by providing exclusive access and experiences to both suite owners and premium club seat owners for 2021.

Confirmed360 (C360) specializes in connecting high-net-worth individuals and companies to celebrities, musicians, athletes, and influencers while providing exclusive VIP entry to events in music, sports, theatre, fashion, film, and television. As part of Chargers LUX, suite owners and – new for 2021 – club seat owners at SoFi Stadium will have access to proprietary Confirmed360 experiences inventory all year long.

In partnership with Confirmed360, Chargers LUX Premium Club Seat owners can now access the unobtainable, experience the exclusive, attend the unannounced, and request unlimited curated events throughout the world. Whether it's joining Lady Gaga on stage in Las Vegas, attending the Oscars, or sitting front row at Aerosmith and meeting the band after the show, C360 can provide access to Chargers LUX members. Suite and club seat owners will be provided a Confirmed360 entertainment concierge to personally assist with all their needs and requests throughout the year through their Chargers LUX affiliation.

Confirmed360 joins Chargers LUX partners Velocity, Spring Place, and PS (formerly Private Suite), providing access to experiences in Los Angeles and beyond at no additional cost to Chargers' premium suite and club seat owners.

"As goods and services become commoditized, the customer experience that companies create will matter most. By joining LUX, we will create more opportunities for loyal fans than ever before to gain access to premium sports and entertainment experiences in Los Angeles and globally. The Chargers organization understands the value in providing their elite fan base with unprecedented, transformative moments. Collectively, we will redefine enhanced fan experiences on and off game day. We are looking forward to working with the Chargers organization and LUX."

"Chargers LUX was an innovative approach our organization undertook to enhance the traditional premium offering of most professional sports teams. The additional value and extraordinary benefits our suite owners enjoy through Chargers LUX are unparalleled and, without a doubt, make the Los Angeles Chargers' premium experience among the best in all of sports. To be able to extend those benefits to club seat owners for 2021 is another example of how we are focused on changing the game when it comes to premium. The addition of Confirmed360 to our LUX partner family only further demonstrates our commitment to investing in premium experiences and partnerships that provide Chargers fans with best-in-class service and access on game day and beyond."

Chargers LUX connects suite owners and premium club seat owners to the Los Angeles lifestyle through exclusive access to best-in-class hospitality, business and entertainment benefits year-round, all at no additional cost. Membership includes access to Spring Place, Confirmed 360, PS (Formerly known as Private Suite), and a Digital Lifestyle Assistant App powered by Velocity.

Confirmed360 is an elite concierge service providing access to the world's most coveted events. C360 specializes in connecting high-net-worth individuals and corporations to celebrities, musicians, athletes, and influencers while providing exclusive VIP entry to events in music, sports, theatre, fashion, film, and television.

