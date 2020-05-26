Confirmed360 Teams With #PumpChallenge and Charitybuzz for Special Auction Harnessing Star Power for Good

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers Dana and David Pump have once again tapped the most notable luminaries in sports and entertainment to raise funds for their Harold & Carole Pump Foundation dedicated to cancer treatment and awareness — this time virtually through a Charitybuzz auction.

Partnering with Confirmed360, the Pump brothers have for the first time launched the #PumpChallenge online, asking stars to offer up their time to help raise money for a vital cause. The #PumpChallenge seeks to raise $1,000,000 for the awareness, treatment and cure of cancer, in honor of Dana and David Pump's parents, Harold and Carole.

Fundraising for the #PumpChallenge is taking place at Charitybuzz.com/Pump, with an incredible first round of experiences for auction, including:

"This is our organization's 20th anniversary gala and, instead of sitting back due to the circumstances of the pandemic, our team, Confirmed360 and the dozens of athletes and entertainers involved have doubled-down on our fundraising mission," said #PumpChallenge co-founder Dana Pump. "We're not letting anything stop us from finding treatments and raising awareness for cancer. My brother and I are immensely grateful to the generous celebrity donors participating and to the bidders helping make an important impact."

The Harold & Carole Pump Foundation engages the community, sports and entertainment leaders, and those touched by the disease to provide financial support to develop cancer treatments and to support programs to obtain the most advanced medical technologies.

As they were no longer able to host a physical gala, the Pump brothers teamed with Confirmed360, a global leader in the sports and entertainment experiences space and Charitybuzz, the leading auction site for cause, to create this special event.

"Charitybuzz is thrilled to be hosting the #PumpChallenge auction, and committed to bringing new, unrestricted funds to the field of cancer treatment," said Charitybuzz President Ben Erwin. "We are in the unique position to have the infrastructure, experience and generous, engaged bidding community to maximize the Pump brothers' A-list network, all digitally. We're already seeing incredible results and are just getting started.

"When you see successful entrepreneurs like Michael Rubin and Scooter Braun step up and give back, it inspires you to want to do your part, so once Dana and David reached out there was no question about our desire to be involved and help support such a worthy cause," said Confirmed360 CEO Matt Ampolsky. "While physical live events are on pause, we are excited to pivot our initiatives in turn to the same high-quality digital engagements with artists, athletes and celebrities, as well as on philanthropic opportunities like the #PumpChallenge. We are honored to support this great foundation and are already well on our way to surpassing expectations to ensure it can continue to prosper."

The #PumpChallenge will continue on for the coming months. To learn more and bid now, please visit Charitybuzz.com/Pump.

